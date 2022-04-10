Razib, Minhaz still maintain joint lead after 6th round

GM Enamul Hossain Razib of SAIF Sporting Club and IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin of Bangladesh Navy still maintained their solo lead in the points table with 5.5 points after the sixth round games of Int'l Rating Chess tournament now being held at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room and conference room of National Sports council old building.

Six players are sharing the second position with five points. They are GM Ziaur Rahman, IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman of Bangladesh Police, FM Khandekar Aminul Islam and FM Sheikh Nasir Ahmed of Bangladesh Navy, Abzid Rahman of Leonine Chess Club and Avik Sarker of Palli Sanchay Bank. -BSS













