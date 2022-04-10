BHF to accord reception to national hockey team today

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) will accord a warm reception today (Sunday) to the players and officials of Bangladesh national hockey team who emerged champions in the Men's AHF Cup Hockey held last month in Jakarta.

The reception ceremony will be held at Air Force Falcon Hall in the city's Tejgaon at 11 am.

Following the reception ceremony, the BHF's will hold a meeting to discuss regarding the appointment of coach for the national hockey team, preparation of the team for the two upcoming international events and National Youth Hockey, said BHF's acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS on Saturday.

The meeting will be chaired by BHF's president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, NSWC FAWC, PSC.

National hockey team's sponsor the Dhaka Mercantile Bank Limited's chairman (retd.) group captain Mohammad Abu Jafar Chowdhury GD (P), PSC will present their as the special guest.

It can be mention that Bangladesh retained title of the Men's AHF Cup Hockey for the fourth consecutive times in a row beating Oman by 5-3 goals in penalty shootout in the keenly contested final. -BSS







