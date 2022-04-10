Video
Bangladesh tour of South Africa 2022

Guests struggling to avoid follow-on despite Taijul's six-for

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh batters are sweating to escape the follow-on in their first innings of the last of the two-match Test series against hosts South Africa at the end of day-2.
Guests are trail by 353 runs and they still need 154 runs to avoid follow-on as they were on 100 for three from 28 overs till writing the news. The two most dependable batters skipper Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim were batting on six and 10 runs respectively at that juncture of the game.  
Bangladesh got early jostle in the very early as they lost their opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy in the very first over. The centurion of the series started left the 22 yards for a duck.
Tamim Iqbal, who is playing a red-ball game after about two and a half year, started to swing his bat furiously to score at brisk pace 47 off 57. One-down batter Nazmul Shanto joined the party. The left hander duo mounted up 79 runs together. Shanto had fallen on 33.
Pace bowling all-rounder Mulder claimed the wickets of both the set batters.
Earlier on the day, resuming from overnight's 278 for five, South Africa posted a bulky 453 runs' total on the board. Kyle Verreynne started batting from 10 could add 12 more runs before getting out while Wiaan Mulder, who was yet to open the account in day-1 departed on 33. But it was Keshav Maharaj, the batter number eight, started carnage visiting bowlers to stretch windy 84 off 95. It is the highest Test score for Maharaj and the highest individual gathering by a host batter in the innings. He hit nine boundaries and three over boundaries.
Simon Harmer was also equal to the task with the bat and added crucial 29 runs on the board while Duanne Olivier, the Jack, remained unbeaten for not, was the lone South African batter who couldn't reach a double-digit figure.
The Rainbow nation however, preferred to bat first winning the toss and laid a steady foundation by their openers. They accumulated 52 runs together till Sarel Erwee's departure on 24. Skipper Dean Elgar is in his spring, picked-up his 3rd fifty in three consecutive innings in the series, was skittle out for 70 off 89.
Keegan Petersen and Tenda Bavuma also completed respective fifties and returned to the dugout on 64 and 67 respectively. Ryan Rickelton on the contrary, missed a half century for eight runs.
Taijul, succeeded Taskin Ahmed in the playing eleven, hauled six wickets spending 135 runs while speedster Syed Khaled Ahmed took three for 100. Mehidy Miraz got the rest for 85 runs.





