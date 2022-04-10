Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mahmudullah kicks at dressing room door in DPL game

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 286

Mahmudullah kicks at dressing room door in DPL game

Mahmudullah kicks at dressing room door in DPL game

Bangladesh's experienced cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad hogged the headline for all wrong reason on Saturday as he kicked at the door of the dressing room after being out in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Mahmudullah, a player of Mohammedan Sporting Club in the domestic league, was playing well with 48 runs. After the failure of the top order batters in the game against Rupganj Tigers, he was taking Mohammedan to a fighting position by forming small partnerships with other batters.
But the first ball of the 37th over of the innings invited a trouble. An arm ball of Enamul Haque Junior touched Mahmudullah's bat and went into the gloves of wicketkeeper Zakir Hasan. Mahmudullah, the T20 captain of Bangladesh, failed to play a cut shot as the ball was unusually low from a good length.
Mahmudullah hit two fours and as many sixes for his 48 off 52 but while he started walking towards dressing room, he was seen to tell something angrily to a groundsman by raising his bat. But that wasn't the end. After reaching dressing room, he kicked hard at the door. The reason of this behavior was not immediately known. But it is believed that he may be frustrated with such
uneven bounce of the wicket.
Enamul also got wicket in the next ball which bounced off a good length and hit the head off the stumps to take the wicket of Yeasin Arafat. Those two deliveries showed how uneven the bounce was.
Mohammedan were bowled out for 143 in 38.1 overs with Enamul taking 5-41 from his 9.1 overs. This was the first five-wicket haul for Enamul in List A cricket.
Mohammedan must win the match to stay in the race of DPL Super League. The Motijhil outfit was at number 8 in the point table with six points from seven
matches.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rangnick labels Man Utd target Ten Hag as 'top manager'
Conte tips Kane for a place among football's all-time elite
Bayern aim to take out European frustrations
Tiger battles back to stay in chase at the Masters
PSG hold out hope over Mbappe future in title run-in
Djokovic returns to Monte Carlo as Alcaraz waits to pounce
Enamul's maiden List A five-for sends Mohammedan packing
Sunil Gavaskar's 50th anniversary of Test debut to be celebrated in the USA


Latest News
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Child drowns in Chattogram
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft