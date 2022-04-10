

Mahmudullah kicks at dressing room door in DPL game

Mahmudullah, a player of Mohammedan Sporting Club in the domestic league, was playing well with 48 runs. After the failure of the top order batters in the game against Rupganj Tigers, he was taking Mohammedan to a fighting position by forming small partnerships with other batters.

But the first ball of the 37th over of the innings invited a trouble. An arm ball of Enamul Haque Junior touched Mahmudullah's bat and went into the gloves of wicketkeeper Zakir Hasan. Mahmudullah, the T20 captain of Bangladesh, failed to play a cut shot as the ball was unusually low from a good length.

Mahmudullah hit two fours and as many sixes for his 48 off 52 but while he started walking towards dressing room, he was seen to tell something angrily to a groundsman by raising his bat. But that wasn't the end. After reaching dressing room, he kicked hard at the door. The reason of this behavior was not immediately known. But it is believed that he may be frustrated with such

uneven bounce of the wicket.

Enamul also got wicket in the next ball which bounced off a good length and hit the head off the stumps to take the wicket of Yeasin Arafat. Those two deliveries showed how uneven the bounce was.

Mohammedan were bowled out for 143 in 38.1 overs with Enamul taking 5-41 from his 9.1 overs. This was the first five-wicket haul for Enamul in List A cricket.

Mohammedan must win the match to stay in the race of DPL Super League. The Motijhil outfit was at number 8 in the point table with six points from seven

matches. -BSS













