Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:39 PM
Taijul 2nd Bangladesh bowler to claim 150 Test wickets

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 290
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Taijul Islam celebrates after the dismissal of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton (not seen) during the first day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on April 8, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh left-arm orthodox Taijul Islam reached the 150 Test wicket's landmark as the 2nd Tiger after Shakib Al Hasan.
Taijul started the ongoing Test against South Africa remaining six short of 150 wickets, who claimed the wicket of Simon Harmer as the 150th prey. He took 61 innings to achieve the feat.
Bangladesh wrapped-up South Africa on 453 after Taijul's six for 135 delivering 50 overs. It was the 10th five wicket haul of the southpaw.
Shakib is the leading Test wicket taker for Bangladesh. He bagged 215 Test wickets so far from 59 matches.







