Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:39 PM
Advance Search
Five business establishments fined Tk 10,000 in Cumilla

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

CUMILLA, Apr 9: A team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in a drive here on Saturday realized Taka 10,000 as fine for underweight and selling rotten and stale food from the owners of five business establishments at Tomcham Bridge Bazar and Jhautla areas of the district.
Sources concerned said the team led by assistant director of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in Cumilla Asadul Islam conducted the drive at Babul Chicken Shop, fined Taka 2,000, Yasin Chicken Shop, fined Taka 1,000, Zakir Watermelon Shop, fined Taka 1,000, Anis Vegetable Shop, fined Taka 1,000 and Hafsa Restaurant & Sea Food, fined Tk. 5,000, selling rotten and stale food at Tomcham Bridge Bazar and Jhautla area of the district around 10am.
The business establishments were fined Taka 10,000 for underweight and selling rotten and stale food and in the violation of the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009. Members of the law enforcement agencies assisted in the operation team. As the part of authorities of DNCPR drive would continue in the district, he added.     -BSS


