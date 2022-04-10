Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Flash floods damage crops worth Tk 100 crore in Sunamganj haors

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Flash floods damage crops worth Tk 100 crore in Sunamganj haors

Flash floods damage crops worth Tk 100 crore in Sunamganj haors

SUNAMGANJ, Apr 9: Flash floods triggered by onrush of water from the upstream inundated Boro crops on 5,000 hectares of land in 14 haors in Sunamganj, causing loss of Tk 100 crore, according to local agricultural office.
Meanwhile, local farmers claimed some 20,000 hectares of land have been inundated until Friday evening.
According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), farmers yield six MTs of paddy from per hectare of land.
As per the DAE estimate, 1.20 lakh MTs of paddy worth Tk 300 crore could have been produced from the land that went under water, claimed local farmers. Haor is a wetland ecosystem in the north eastern part of Bangladesh which physically is a bowl or saucer shaped shallow depression, also known as a back swamp. During monsoon haors get filled with surface runoff water becoming vast stretches of turbulent water.
According to local DAE office, Boro paddy has been cultivated on 2.22 lakh hectares of land in the district this year and the production target has been set at 13.50 lakh MTs.
In a recent visit, the UNB correspondent found local people working day and night voluntarily to protect the local dams. Rain has reduced in haor area but water level in rivers is rising in some upazilas including Dirai-Shalla of Sunamganj.
On April 2, crops of Tanguar haor went under water at first after the Najarkhali dam collapsed.
Since then eight dams collapsed one by one and cracks have been developed in all small and bid dams due to the pressure of upstream water.
On Friday water started flooding Eraliakona Haor in Tahirpur.
Locals said five haors including Chandra Sonartal Haor in Dharmapasha, Tangni Haor in Dirai Upazila and Chapati Haor went under water after collapse of dams.
Bimal Chandra Som, Deputy Director of Sunamganj DAE said water is entering the haors through broken dams and overflowing those in some places.
"The showers have reduced in the last two days. If no more rain occurs there will be no major damage," he assured.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scientists rejuvenate skin cells by 30 years
People start getting benefits of RTI Act
Five business establishments fined Tk 10,000 in Cumilla
Flash floods damage crops worth Tk 100 crore in Sunamganj haors
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Fire burns 14 shops in Gazipur
Differently-abled student gets house in Magura
Three-day master training on 'Mechatronics and Automation in the fourth industrial revolution'


Latest News
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Child drowns in Chattogram
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft