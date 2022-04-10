Video
Cluster entry test of 3 engineering univs on Aug 6

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Staff Correspondent

The bachelor's (honours) level cluster admission test of three engineering universities -- Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) and Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), will be held on August 6.
Admission test for General and Science-Technology (GST) universities will be held on September 3, 10 and 18. The meeting of the University Council on Friday (April 8) set the dates for admission in the 2021-22 academic year.
The meeting held at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, was presided over by Professor Habibur Rahman, Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET), Gazipur.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Munaz Ahmed Noor conveyed this information after the meeting. He said that although 20 universities participated in GST (General Science and Technology) last academic year, this time the number may be 23.



