Feasibility study of Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar Broad Gauge Rail Line likely to be completed in June

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Apr 9: The feasibility study of 470 km long Broad Gauge Rail Line from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar is expected to be completed in June this year.
According to Bangladesh Railway sources, four firms including one Bangladeshi have been jointly conducting the study at a cost of Tk 212 crore. The firms are Austrailian firm SMEC, Canadian Canarail,  Systra of France and ACE of Bangladesh. Sources said, the study had been initiated in 2015. But due to Covid-19 pandemic the time schedule has been extended till June this year.
Bangladesh Railway authority hoped that the study would be completed by in three months' time. With the completion of the study, the authority will go for preparing DPP (Development Project Proposal).
Meanwhile, construction of broad gauge rail track has been going on in 100 km long Dohazari to Cox's Bazar rail line and 72 km long Laksham to Akhaura portion of the Dhaka-Chattogram line. Of them construction of Laksham to Cumilla has already been completed. But remaining portion from Tongi to Akhaura, Laksham to Chattogram and Chattogram to Dohazari are still on Metre gauge track. Sources said, after preparation of DPP, construction in those portion will begin. Bangladesh Railway sources said, the project is expected to be completed by 2035. When completed, Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will be 470 km by train.
However, the new project will have a component of Faujdarhat-Sholashahar chord line (a straight rail route across outer parts of an urban centre) to bypass the Chattogram Railway Station.
The project, which started in 2015, was scheduled to be completed during the previous year. But due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a proposal has been sent to the Planning Commission to extend the schedule of the project at least one year.
With the approval, the schedule time has now been extended to June of 2022.


