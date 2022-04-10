AL using entire state machinery to make handful of people rich: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League government has taken stand against the workers, peasants and general public of the country by using the entire state machinery to make a handful of people rich."

BNP Secretary General said this at a protest rally organized by the Nationalist Workers Party in front of the National Press Club on Saturday. The rally was held against rise in prices of essential commodities including rice, pulses, oil, gas and electricity, suffering of working people and unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Regarding the rise in commodity prices, Mirza Fakhrul said, "We cannot buy a cucumber or an eggplant this Ramadan. Sadly, the Prime Minister gave us a new recipe for cooking. He said make eggplant fry with sweet pumpkin."

Mentioning that gas is being stolen from the country, the BNP Secretary General said, "The government has destroyed our stock market with the party members. Today, they are importing gas with the party members, excluding gas extraction. In this way, they are taking money out of people's pockets by destroying the possibility of our gas resources."

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the people of the ruling party have embezzled crores of taka in the name of importing vaccines from India, said Fakhrul.

"The government has started a new game with false cases," said BNP leader and added, "The election drum is playing in front of everyone. But government is taking preparation to hold unilateral elections by arresting all the opposition parties on false charges. In this way, they want to cross the election hurdle again like in the past. "

"According to icddr,b, the country has been experiencing the highest number of diarrhoea cases in the last 62 years. As a result, on an average of more than one thousand people go to the hospital every day with diarrhoea," said Fakhrul.

Dhaka WASA Managing Director (MD) Taqsem A Khan has been in power for more than 10 years but he cannot be removed from his post, said BNP Secretary General.

He also added, "WASA MD is paid the highest salary among all the government officers and employees of the country. His salary is over Tk 500,000. Because, he is the most favourite person of our Prime Minister."

Fakhrul also alleged in this way Awami League has always cheated the people.

Addressing the leaders and workers, the BNP Secretary General said, "We don't have time to stay at home anymore. Change must come. And for change, we must unite to remove this monstrous government. "











