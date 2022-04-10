Video
Quader smells conspiracy in comparing Bangladesh with Sri Lanka

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that the comparison of the economy of Sri Lanka with the economy of Bangladesh is purpose-oriented. It's part of a conspiracy.
"The economic condition of Bangladesh will never be like that of Sri Lanka. Bangladesh is moving forward in all indicators due to the country's massive development. Those who are saying that Bangladesh will be Sri Lanka are either deliberately spreading propaganda or they don't know about it," he added.
Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, was speaking as the chief guest at an introductory meeting of the presidents and general secretaries of the new unit committees, small fraction of wards, under the Dhaka North City AL in city's Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).
Highlighting the incumbent government's development activities, he said the country's Padma Bridge is being implemented with its own funds.
"Today, after the propaganda against Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli Tunnel and Metro Rail, now they (propagandists) are spreading rumors that Bangladesh will become Sri Lanka," he added.
After overcoming the corona crisis, the economy of Bangladesh stands at a balanced level up to the grassroots level and there is no such crisis in Bangladesh, he continued.
Issuing a warning against the rumour mongers, he reiterated that Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka.
"Our capital account is not open. Unlike in Sri Lanka, none can send dollars abroad if he or she wants," he said, adding that if anyone wants to send money abroad for any education or medical work, he or she has to open an account to send it.
Talking about mega projects, he said Padma Bridge is not dependent on foreign loans as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is building it with the people's money.
No such mega project is implemented with the help of foreign loan, he continued.
Praising about the construction of the Padma Bridge, Quader said Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has shown the abilities of Bangladesh to the world.


