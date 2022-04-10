How much does air travel warm the planet? New report gives a figure

Airplanes emit around 100 times more CO2 than a shared bus or train ride, and the emissions of global aviation are around 1 billion tonnes of CO2 per year - more than the emissions of most countries, including Germany. Aviation contributes an estimated 2.4 per cent of global annual CO2 emissions, most of it from commercial travel.

However, M Klwer, the lead researcher, said, "Most people think of warming in terms of degrees, not tonnes of carbon emitted, so we wanted to calculate that."

In a recent study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, Klwer and his colleagues calculated that aviation contributes around 4 per cent to human-induced global warming and is projected to cause about 0.1 Celsius (0.2 Fahrenheit) of warming by 2050 if aviation continues growing at pre-pandemic rates.

"These numbers don't seem high," Klwer said, "but again, remember that is more than most countries emit." If aviation were a country, it would be the world's sixth-biggest emitter, falling after China, the US, India, Russia, and Japan.

"Why the focus on flying? Hour for hour, there's no better way to burn fossil fuel and heat the planet," Peter Kalmus, climate scientist and author writes on the site No Fly Climate Sci, a website for scientists, academics, and individuals committed to flying less.

In 2018, there were 4.3 billion passenger journeys recorded. The Covid-19 pandemic halted global travel and reduced aviation by 45 per cent in 2020, but CO2 emissions persist for hundreds of years, so all emissions from all past flights are still at play. Recent disruptions may have slowed warming by about five years, Klwer said, but they're not all that significant to aviation's overall climate impacts.

"The biggest contribution from this paper to my mind was essentially a reminder that emissions last," Sebastian Eastham, a research scientist in the laboratory for aviation and the environment at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who was not involved in the study.

"Aviation is contributing significantly to global climate change as well as to global air pollution. It's this large amount of fossil fuel combustion that's contributing most of the problem."

When jet fuel burns, it produces CO2 as well as non-CO2 emissions, including nitrogen oxides (NOx), soot, water vapor and sulfate aerosols. All of these interact with the atmosphere and have an effect on the climate in different ways and at different time scales, making them complicated to calculate.

Condensation trails (contrails) are estimated to be the largest contributor to aviation-related climate change after CO2, but they are short-lived. Contrails are clouds of ice that form when the soot from engine exhaust mixes with the cold, humid air of the atmosphere. These white streaks left across the sky function like clouds, reflecting the radiation of the sun skyward by day and trapping heat radiated from the earth at night.

Nitrous oxides, another of the planes' emissions, interact with the atmosphere and form ozone, which lasts on the order of weeks. Ozone is a warming agent and can also have health consequences.









