Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EU leaders arrive in Ukraine to reassure Zelenskiy on membership

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

KYIV, Apr 8: The European Commission chief and the EU's top diplomat arrived in Kyiv on Friday to offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy support and reassurance over his bid for EU membership in a capital gradually reviving after Russia pulled back forces.
Travelling by train from Brussels to Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters the most important message she was bringing to Zelenskiy was that there will be the EU path for Ukraine.
Usually it takes years before the EU council accepts application for membership but Ukraine did that in a week or two and I ask to move forward as soon as possible, she said. Our goal is present Ukraine application to council this summer.
Six weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, she pledged her support for Kyiv to emerge from the war as a democratic country, something, she said, the European Union and other donors would help with.
It was a message echoed by Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, who also told reporters the visit was a signal that Ukraine is in control of its territory and the government was still in charge.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NATO eyes in the sky, keeping Europe out of Russia's war
EU leaders arrive in Ukraine to reassure Zelenskiy on membership
Pakistan parliament to meet today to decide PM Khan's fate
Forces out to create communal conflict in country : WP
Constable Nazmul's involvement found
Pedestrians cross one of the busiest roads in New Market
Imran says to fight to last ball
A rickshaw puller sprinkle water on his head to have some comfort


Latest News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
One-in-four people do not feel valued at work: ILO
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Man jailed for killing Bangladeshi woman in London
Farmers not getting fair prices of onion in Pabna
Get united to unseat govt from power, Fakhrul urges all parties
Russia denies strike on Ukraine railway station
Dhaka, Washington discuss ways to promote security in Indo-Pacific
Boy killed in Lakshmipur motorbike accident
Bangladesh vaccinates over 90pc of target population: PM
Most Read News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
Asian markets struggle to track Wall St on hawkish Fed
No decision yet on festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
US bans exports to three Russian airlines for sanctions violations
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
Colombian flooding kills 12, two missing: authorities
19-yr-old ends life in Chattogram
Nine killed in gas explosion in east Algeria
39 killed, 100 injured as Russia strikes train station in Ukraine
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft