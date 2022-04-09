EU leaders arrive in Ukraine to reassure Zelenskiy on membership

KYIV, Apr 8: The European Commission chief and the EU's top diplomat arrived in Kyiv on Friday to offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy support and reassurance over his bid for EU membership in a capital gradually reviving after Russia pulled back forces.

Travelling by train from Brussels to Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters the most important message she was bringing to Zelenskiy was that there will be the EU path for Ukraine.

Usually it takes years before the EU council accepts application for membership but Ukraine did that in a week or two and I ask to move forward as soon as possible, she said. Our goal is present Ukraine application to council this summer.

Six weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, she pledged her support for Kyiv to emerge from the war as a democratic country, something, she said, the European Union and other donors would help with.

It was a message echoed by Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, who also told reporters the visit was a signal that Ukraine is in control of its territory and the government was still in charge. -REUTERS









