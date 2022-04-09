Forces out to create communal conflict in country : WP

The Workers Party of Bangladesh thinks that the communal forces are trying to create a communal atmosphere in the country. The party's politburo made the claim in a statement sent to the media on Friday.

The statement strongly condemned Hridoy Kumar Mandal, a Science Teacher at Ramkumar High School in Munshiganj, who was arrested in a false case in a premeditated conspiracy.

In the statement, the politburo said, "Science education is a fundamental part of acquiring knowledge. Logic and theory is

its lifeblood. It is not desirable to create obstacles to science education. The incident of Munshiganj shows that a conspiracy is going on to communalize it as an attempt to disrupt the fundamentals of science."

The statement said that communal forces are trying to create a subtle communal situation by removing the perpetual atmosphere of the book fair creating a place for prayers and demanding a separate place for prayers for girls in the TSC of Dhaka University, which has never happened in the past.

On the other hand, some so-called religious scholars are trying to provoke communalism through social media by calling Badruddin Omar, a veteran leftist leader, an 'atheist'.

The statement said that in order to destroy the practice of free will in the society, development of science consciousness and to destroy the non-communal, democratic environment, a class of identified groups are carrying out mischievous attempts and attacks to create communal environment across the country.

It is clear that communalism has spread in the society. The arrogance of these evil forces is increasing as a result of adopting a compromise and flexible policy with it.









