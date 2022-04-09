Constable Nazmul's involvement found

A police committee has found evidence that Constable Nazmul Tareque harassed college teacher Lata Samaddar in Dhaka's Farmgate for wearing a tip, a traditional adornment.

Tareque broke the law and gave false information, the investigators found.

Snehashish Kumar Das, an Assistant Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and a member of the investigation committee, said on Friday that the panel submitted its report on Thursday.

Lata, a Lecturer of Theatre and Media Studies at Dhaka's Tejgaon College, filed a general diary alleging she was harassed by a man in a police uniform at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Saturday.

The GD accused the man of 'harassing her' and then making 'an attempt on her life' when she objected to the mistreatment. News of the incident spread quickly on social media, drawing heavy criticism.

Later police identified him as Tareque. Police suspended him and took him into custody on Monday as protesters demanded exemplary punishment for him.

The protesters staged a demonstration under the banner of women's rights group Nari Pragati Sangha, demanding justice for the incident.









