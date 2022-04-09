Video
Saturday, 9 April, 2022
Front Page

Accidents Galore Across Country-IX

No visible action taken to raise awareness of road users against accident fatalities

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Mamunur Rashid

As many as 20 people die in mostly avoidable road accidents every day in the country, according to a report published by an organisation that campaigns for safe roads.
As many as 6,284 people, including 927 women and 734 children, were killed in 5,371 reported road accidents across the country in 2021. Road Safety Foundation (RSF) on Saturday revealed a new report on accidents on Bangladesh's perilous roads last year.
Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader was the main responsible man for bringing order on roads and working to find ways of minimising road accidents. He has failed to take any visible action against people responsible for road accidents.   
Jatiya Party MP and Secretary General of the main opposition Mujibul Haque Chunnu in parliament said recently that Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader has failed to bring order on roads and in the transport sector.
Coming down heavily for one after another death in road accidents, Chunnu said the Minister has done a lot of development including the Padma Bridge.
"But he has totally failed in road transport management," he said speaking on a point of order.
The government formed a high-level task force to bring the chaos on roads
under control in 2019, but it is yet to have any visible impact.  
The high-level committee states that one of the major challenges in formulating recommendations on road safety is the limited time to implement them. The recommendations have thus been broken down into four phases in the report.
The task force previously formed six separate committees to submit recommendations to improve road safety. One of the committees submitted 111 recommendations to bring discipline on roads, but none of them have been executed yet, said a government official. The main reason for the delay in implementing the recommendations was the bureaucracy, he added.
The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) thinks that it is possible to bring back order on roads and curb accidents by enacting the 111 recommendations put forth by the National Road Safety Council.


