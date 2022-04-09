Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

World food prices hit record high over Ukraine war: FAO

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

PARIS, Apr 8: World food prices hit an all-time high in March as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent "shocks" through markets for staple grains and vegetable oils, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday.
The disruption in export flows resulting from the February 24 invasion and international sanctions against Russia has spurred fears of a global hunger crisis, especially across the Middle East and Africa, where the knock-on effects are already playing out.
Russia and Ukraine, whose vast grain-growing regions are among the world's main breadbaskets, account for a huge share of the globe's exports in several major commodities, including wheat, vegetable oil and corn.
"World food commodity prices made a significant leap in March to reach their highest levels ever, as war in the Black Sea region spread shocks through markets for staple grains and vegetable oils," the FAO said in a statement.
The FAO's food price index, which had already reported a record in February, surged by 12.6 percent last month, "making a giant leap to a new highest level since its inception in 1990", the UN agency said.
The index, a measure of the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities, averaged 159.3 points in March.
The jump includes new all-time highs for vegetable oils, cereals and meats, the FAO said, adding that prices of sugar and dairy products "also rose significantly".
Russia and Ukraine
together accounted for around 30 percent and 20 percent of global wheat and maize exports respectively, over the past three years, the FAO said.
The war continues to rage as sowing season has started in Ukraine.
Wheat prices rose by almost 20 percent, with the problem exacerbated by concerns over crop conditions in the United States, the organization said.
The FAO's vegetable oil price index surged by 23.2 percent, driven by higher quotations for sunflower seed oil, of which Ukraine is the world's leading exporter.
Spanish supermarkets have rationed the sale of sunflower oil to stop customers stockpiling over shortage fears due to the war.
The United States has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of creating "this global food crisis".
France has warned that the war has increased the risk of famine around the world.
The conflict has also sent oil and gas prices through the roof, causing inflation to rise further across the world and raising concerns that it could derail global economic growth.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NATO eyes in the sky, keeping Europe out of Russia's war
EU leaders arrive in Ukraine to reassure Zelenskiy on membership
Pakistan parliament to meet today to decide PM Khan's fate
Forces out to create communal conflict in country : WP
Constable Nazmul's involvement found
Pedestrians cross one of the busiest roads in New Market
Imran says to fight to last ball
A rickshaw puller sprinkle water on his head to have some comfort


Latest News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
One-in-four people do not feel valued at work: ILO
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Man jailed for killing Bangladeshi woman in London
Farmers not getting fair prices of onion in Pabna
Get united to unseat govt from power, Fakhrul urges all parties
Russia denies strike on Ukraine railway station
Dhaka, Washington discuss ways to promote security in Indo-Pacific
Boy killed in Lakshmipur motorbike accident
Bangladesh vaccinates over 90pc of target population: PM
Most Read News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
Asian markets struggle to track Wall St on hawkish Fed
No decision yet on festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
US bans exports to three Russian airlines for sanctions violations
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
Colombian flooding kills 12, two missing: authorities
19-yr-old ends life in Chattogram
Nine killed in gas explosion in east Algeria
39 killed, 100 injured as Russia strikes train station in Ukraine
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft