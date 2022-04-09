Indefinite bus strike in Sylhet from Sunday

SYLHET, Apr 8: Sylhet transport workers will enforce an indefinite strike in the district from Sunday morning demanding the withdrawal of two officials of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority in Sylhet alleging corruption and harassment.

The strike was announced at an emergency meeting on Thursday, said joint secretary of the District Bus-Minibus-Coach-Microbus Workers Union Ali Akbar.

Workers will abstain

from their work from 6 am on Sunday as part of the strike.

According to transport workers' leaders, BRTA Sylhet Officer (AD) Sanaul Haque and Record Room employee Delwar issue vehicle documents or driver's licenses in a short period through bribes which cannot be obtained at the specified time in the proper process. They also harrass transport workers for bribes.

And so, the transport workers demanded the withdrawal of the two BRTA officials in the next 24 hours. -UNB







