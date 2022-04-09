Potato cultivation leaves farmers in quandary

Farmers have been in trouble with potatoes in the peak season. As a number of farmers are skeptical about profit, they do not want to pick potatoes from land.

The losses and transportation costs potato growers face is higher than market price of potatoes.

According to the farmers, it usually costs at least Tk 30,000 to Tk 32,000 to produce potatoes in one bigha of land. On an average, 75 mounds of potatoes are produced in one bigha of land. As per this, the production cost of potato is Tk 10 to Tk 12 per kg. Normally, once the potato is planted in the soil, the yield is obtained, but this time the picture is different. This time the farmers are planting potatoes twice and getting yield only once. A few days after planting the potatoes in advance, the potatoes planted in the last monsoon rains rot in the field. Farmers re-planted potatoes in that land in the hope of profit. That is why the cost of production has increased for the farmers.

Lal Mia, a farmer from Munshiganj's Sirjadikhan Khilgaon area, told the Daily Observer that at the current market price, potatoes are being sold at Tk 400 to Tk 440 per mound. The cost of production is much higher this time. Labour costs Tk 700 to Tk 800 per day."

The farmer said, "I am cultivating my own land." If I did not have my own land, I would not have cultivated it.

Farmers said they had to spend money twice this year to buy seeds. On the one hand, the price of seeds is higher and on the other hand, double planting will incur losses. Although potato seeds were planted first, the land was submerged in rain water. The potato field was destroyed. For this reason,

potato seeds have to be bought and planted again. Again, every bag (50 kg) of potato has to be multiplied by Tk 100 per month to keep it in cold store. All in all, the cost of potatoes has gone up.

Mosarraf Hossain Pusti, President of the Bangladesh Cold Storage Association told the Daily Observer, "Almost 5 crore farmers of the country are involved with the potatoes. Besides this, around 2 lakh potato traders, 1000 cold storage owners, 52 banks and financial institutions are also involved in this sector."

The sources said only 10 per cent of potato has been marketed since cold storage operators started releasing potatoes this season. The pace of marketing was obviously slow.

Another farmer Jagdish Roy in NilPhamari district told the Daily Observer, "I have planted potatoes in one bigha of land. It has cost around Tk 15,000. This time the price seems low. Potato yields have been bumper. Market prices are rising."

Regarding the price of potatoes, Rubel Hossain, a wholesale potato trader in the district town, said, "Potatoes are in full season now." That is why the price is low. We are buying from farmers for Tk 5. However, the price of potato is likely to increase after a month.

The growers and traders in the region generally release their 60 to 70 per cent potatoes from their stocks this month but this year only 80 per cent potatoes have so far been released, said the owners of cold storages.

According to the sources, Bangladesh is the 7th largest producer of potato and 3rd in Asia but lagging behind in export. Since exporters do not have air-conditioned transportation, export of potato becomes risky.










