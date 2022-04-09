Bus strike called off in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Apr 8: Bus services to Dhaka returned to normal after three days on Friday, as transport workers in Rangpur withdrew their strike on Thursday night.

The workers called off their strike after a meeting with the bus owners over their five-point demand, including wage hike, in the presence of senior officials of the district administration and the metropolitan police, said AWM Rayhan Shah, additional deputy commissioner (education and ICT).

"We helped clear the misunderstanding between the striking workers and the bus owners in the meeting, following which the former decided to resume services to Dhaka," he said.

Passengers heaved a sigh of relief. "Finally, we feel relieved," said a commuter.

On Tuesday morning, the transport workers in Rangpur embarked on an indefinite strike without any prior notice causing immense sufferings to regular passengers. -UNB