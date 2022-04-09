Two farmers arrested for load shedding protest in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Apr 8: Police have arrested two farmers for protesting against load shedding in Rajshahi on Thursday night.

The arrestees are Saleh al Sara,26, of Bangpur village in Kalma Union of Tanore upazila and Mohammad Abdullah, 24, of Divyasthal village.

Sources said, some farmers of Kalma Union of Tanore Upazila went to Debipur Palli Bidyut office around 8:30pm on Thursday demanding uninterrupted power supply.

On information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control after detaining two farmers, said Station Kamruzzaman Mia, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tanore Police Station.

Later, the detainees were shown arrested under section 151.

Police also seized 6 motorcycles from the spot, Mia added.

DGM Tanore Rural Electricity Office, Juhurul Islam said that load shedding is going on almost all over the country. There is no irrigation crisis in Tanore. There is a shortage of electricity in comparison to the demand. So, "We are bound to cut power supply for a certain time".

The arrestees were sent to jail on Friday morning, the OC added.

Earlier on March 24, Rabi Marandi, 32, a Santal community member of Nimghatu village in Godagari upazila, and his cousin Abhinath, 30, consumed poison for allegedly not getting irrigation water for their land.

Abhinath died around 9pm on March 24 while Rabi died two days later at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). - UNB









