Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:43 AM
Hasan takes in-person class again after C-19

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud resumes in taking class in-person again as a part-time teacher after the hard-time of C-19 pandemic.
The minister took the class of the fourth semester of the Department of Oceanography of Dhaka University on Friday evening, said a release here.
Earlier, Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, used to take classes virtually for long due to C-19 situation.
Before C-19 pandemic, Hasan was a part-time teacher at different universities including Jahangirnagar University, North South University and East West University.
The minister has experience of giving special lectures at different universities at home and abroad including Harvard University and Cornell University in the USA, Melbourne University in Australia, City University of London in the United Kingdom and the country's National Defence College.
Later, Hasan unwrapped the cover of the book "Bangabandhu Shmorone Borone" at the Dhaka Club.
In his speech, the minister said the country is moving ahead indomitably under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The country is now a role model before the developing world, he added.     -BSS
Experts Academy Limited founder Hasan Rahman edited the book. Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission chairman Professor Shibli Rubayet-ul-Islam and Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority chairman Dr M Mosharraf Hossain, among others, addressed the function.
BSS


