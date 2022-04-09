

This topper wanted to be an engineer!

But Khulna's Sumaiya Moslem Meem, this year's medical admission test topper, has now decided to shelve her childhood career ambition and instead pursue the dream of making her parents proud by becoming a doctor.

"Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Allah, I have secured the first position in the medical admission test. My father and mother have contributed a lot to this success," Meem told UNB. "My parents are my inspiration in life, and I will fulfill their wish by becoming a doctor."

Recounting the sacrifices of her parents, the elated topper said, "Two years ago, they were the ones who took the decision to relocate to Khulna town from our native village in Dumuria upazila so that I could prepare for the MBBS admission test."

"My mother had to travel a long distance, from Khulna town to Keshabpur upazila of Jashore, daily for her job. She endured the hardship only for her daughter. By cracking the exams, I have made my parents proud," she said.

Meem also lauded the efforts of all her teachers-from those who taught her the values of life to those who helped her prepare for the medical admission test.

"My tution teacher Dr Siam deserves a mention. Shamsur Rahman, who taught us in Class V, also inspired me to do something in life. I have made all of them proud today," she said.

Meem secured GPA-5 both in SSC and HSC exams from Dumuria Girls High School and Khulna Government Majid Memorial City College, respectively.

Her humble advice to medical aspirants: "Avoid memorising books. The best thing would be to read between the lines."

Meem's father Moslem Uddin Sardar, a college teacher, said, "I always knew she would do better. Her mother has contributed a lot to her success."

Her pharmacist mother added: "Meem wanted to be an engineer. But she changed her decision later to fulfill my dream. We are proud of her."

About the future plans, Meem said, "I want to be known as a good human being first and then a good doctor." Meem bagged the first place in the MBBS admission test for academic session 2021-22, with a score of 92.5 marks in written test. She scored a total of 292.50 marks. -UNB





KHULNA, Apr 7: She has always dreamt of becoming an engineer-the interest in the field probably grew in her childhood when she used to break toys to find out what was happening inside.But Khulna's Sumaiya Moslem Meem, this year's medical admission test topper, has now decided to shelve her childhood career ambition and instead pursue the dream of making her parents proud by becoming a doctor."Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Allah, I have secured the first position in the medical admission test. My father and mother have contributed a lot to this success," Meem told UNB. "My parents are my inspiration in life, and I will fulfill their wish by becoming a doctor."Recounting the sacrifices of her parents, the elated topper said, "Two years ago, they were the ones who took the decision to relocate to Khulna town from our native village in Dumuria upazila so that I could prepare for the MBBS admission test.""My mother had to travel a long distance, from Khulna town to Keshabpur upazila of Jashore, daily for her job. She endured the hardship only for her daughter. By cracking the exams, I have made my parents proud," she said.Meem also lauded the efforts of all her teachers-from those who taught her the values of life to those who helped her prepare for the medical admission test."My tution teacher Dr Siam deserves a mention. Shamsur Rahman, who taught us in Class V, also inspired me to do something in life. I have made all of them proud today," she said.Meem secured GPA-5 both in SSC and HSC exams from Dumuria Girls High School and Khulna Government Majid Memorial City College, respectively.Her humble advice to medical aspirants: "Avoid memorising books. The best thing would be to read between the lines."Meem's father Moslem Uddin Sardar, a college teacher, said, "I always knew she would do better. Her mother has contributed a lot to her success."Her pharmacist mother added: "Meem wanted to be an engineer. But she changed her decision later to fulfill my dream. We are proud of her."About the future plans, Meem said, "I want to be known as a good human being first and then a good doctor." Meem bagged the first place in the MBBS admission test for academic session 2021-22, with a score of 92.5 marks in written test. She scored a total of 292.50 marks. -UNB