Six gang members  of certificate forgers arrested

Detective Branch (DB) of police have arrested six members of a fraud gang, including a fake vice-chancellor of a university, who were involved in making fake certificates from their office in Paramount Tower in the city's Malibagh area.

The arrested are Dr Md Nurul Haque Sarkar alias Sheikh Gani Sarkar, 72, who used to sell fake certificates of Premier University of Technology and his assistant Md Moazzem Hossain, 58, and four fake doctors--Dr Md Saidur Rahman alias Najrul,30, Md Mahfuzur Rahman alias Mahfuz, 37, Dr Md Aman Ullah, 38, and Debashish Kundu,52.

Accused Nurul Haque along with his family members and others formed the gang which used to make counterfeit certificates of 144 types. They used to sell them without any class and examination, according to a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) press release on Thursday.

The gang had been selling fake certificates of Premiere University of Technology for the last two decades.

To cheat people the gang was using a fake website, attractive ads in different newspapers, social media platforms, computerized photos of the university campus which does not exist, fake order from the Ministry of Home Affairs, counterfeit writ petition to the High Court, said the DMP release.









