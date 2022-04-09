Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Six gang members  of certificate forgers arrested

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Staff Correspondent

Detective Branch (DB) of police have arrested six members of a fraud gang, including a fake vice-chancellor of a university,  who were involved in making fake certificates from their office in Paramount Tower in the city's Malibagh area.
The arrested are Dr Md Nurul Haque Sarkar alias Sheikh Gani Sarkar, 72, who used to sell fake certificates of Premier University of Technology and his assistant Md Moazzem Hossain, 58, and four fake doctors--Dr Md Saidur Rahman alias Najrul,30, Md Mahfuzur Rahman alias Mahfuz, 37, Dr Md Aman Ullah, 38, and Debashish Kundu,52.
Accused Nurul Haque along with his family members and others formed the gang which used to make counterfeit certificates of 144 types. They used to sell them without any class and examination, according to a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) press release on Thursday.
The gang had been selling fake certificates of Premiere University of Technology for the last two decades.
To cheat people the gang was using a fake website, attractive ads in different newspapers, social media platforms, computerized photos of the university campus which does not exist, fake order from the Ministry of Home Affairs, counterfeit writ petition to the High Court, said the DMP release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasan takes in-person class again after C-19
This topper wanted to be an engineer!
Six gang members  of certificate forgers arrested
BD is set to ring in Bengali New Year with usual fervour
Summer showers likely in 24 hours
Sale of beef, mutton suspended in Sylhet
Women to get decision-making power on employment, others issues
KCC distributes Tk 68.80 lakhs among 980 small traders, students


Latest News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
One-in-four people do not feel valued at work: ILO
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Man jailed for killing Bangladeshi woman in London
Farmers not getting fair prices of onion in Pabna
Get united to unseat govt from power, Fakhrul urges all parties
Russia denies strike on Ukraine railway station
Dhaka, Washington discuss ways to promote security in Indo-Pacific
Boy killed in Lakshmipur motorbike accident
Bangladesh vaccinates over 90pc of target population: PM
Most Read News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
Asian markets struggle to track Wall St on hawkish Fed
No decision yet on festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
US bans exports to three Russian airlines for sanctions violations
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
Colombian flooding kills 12, two missing: authorities
19-yr-old ends life in Chattogram
Nine killed in gas explosion in east Algeria
39 killed, 100 injured as Russia strikes train station in Ukraine
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft