

Protecting our IPLCs for a greater cause



The report, however, focused on the potentials of IPLC lands in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru to mitigate adverse effects of climate change.



In fact, as far as importance of IPLC is concerned it is the same all across the world, and not restricted within the boundaries of South American countries.



Now that the latest report has directly linked IPLC and their land resources to be a pre-condition behind realising the Paris Agreement, we believe, it is high time for our forest, climate and environment authorities to leap into our reality. The latest report is also based on by calculating emissions sequestered in IPLC lands.



However, the research revealed that in the four aforementioned Latin American countries, each hectare (2.5 acres) of IPLC land sequesters an average of 30 metric tonnes (33 tonnes) of carbon every year, about twice as much as lands outside IPLC protection.



We believe The Forest Declaration Assessment Authority must carry out a similar research study for South Asian countries in this regard.



The point, however, quite often our politicians and developers think IPLC forests and lands are unproductive - poultry farming, raising cattle or cutting trees for timber will make more sense from an economic point of view.



What they fail to see is that the ecosystem services that these IPLC lands are providing. Unless we conserve them, it will be even more difficult to do regular economic activities like agriculture or cattle farming.



As far as protecting our IPLC and their land resources are concerned, we recommend that in order to protect their land rights, indigenous people should be granted stewardship of the land on they live.



For a clear understanding, the concept of stewardship is different from that of ownership. Stewardship means indigenous communities will collectively take responsibility for the maintenance of the land and its biodiversity. Moreover, if they become custodians of the very land that they have taken care of since infancy - there is no need to take it under state ownership - as people themselves will protect it.



This will also ensure that our indigenous communities can survive while the forests and other natural resources are safeguarded.



