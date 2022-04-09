Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Diarrhoea alert

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

Dear Sir
Due to the extreme heat, the incidence of diarrhoea is increasing in different parts of the countryaccording to ICDDRB, the number of diarrhoea patients admitted to the hospital recently. Most of them are children and elderly people. Properly covered, it will withstand a great deal of adverse conditions. Most diarrhoea goes away on its own.

According to experts, patients with high blood pressure suffer from the confusion of taking Orsaline when they have diarrhoea. Because saline contains salts, they are more likely to increase blood pressure if they take Orsaline. This is a misconception. Many people think that after taking Orsaline, diabetes can increase. However, keep in mind that the little sugar or glucose in Orsaline is used to absorb salts in the gut. So diabetic patients can safely take Orsaline during diarrhoea.

The germs of diarrhoea are spread more through water. So it is safest to drink boiled water. In case of frequent thin stools, vomiting, the patient should be admitted to the nearest health center without any risk. The government as well as the media should motivate the public to adhere to hygiene rules to prevent diarrhea. Remember, 'Prevention is better than Cure'.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID).



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diarrhoea alert
The ‘Ukraine effect’ on the world's poorest and most vulnerable
Alarming rise in rape
Sales contact with standby LC
Climate resilient cities for all
Do we have any lesson from Sri Lanka?
Rivers must be protected from encroachment and pollution
Without hope, Palestinian radicalism will only grow


Latest News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
One-in-four people do not feel valued at work: ILO
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Man jailed for killing Bangladeshi woman in London
Farmers not getting fair prices of onion in Pabna
Get united to unseat govt from power, Fakhrul urges all parties
Russia denies strike on Ukraine railway station
Dhaka, Washington discuss ways to promote security in Indo-Pacific
Boy killed in Lakshmipur motorbike accident
Bangladesh vaccinates over 90pc of target population: PM
Most Read News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
Asian markets struggle to track Wall St on hawkish Fed
No decision yet on festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
US bans exports to three Russian airlines for sanctions violations
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
Colombian flooding kills 12, two missing: authorities
19-yr-old ends life in Chattogram
Nine killed in gas explosion in east Algeria
39 killed, 100 injured as Russia strikes train station in Ukraine
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft