Dear Sir

Due to the extreme heat, the incidence of diarrhoea is increasing in different parts of the countryaccording to ICDDRB, the number of diarrhoea patients admitted to the hospital recently. Most of them are children and elderly people. Properly covered, it will withstand a great deal of adverse conditions. Most diarrhoea goes away on its own.



According to experts, patients with high blood pressure suffer from the confusion of taking Orsaline when they have diarrhoea. Because saline contains salts, they are more likely to increase blood pressure if they take Orsaline. This is a misconception. Many people think that after taking Orsaline, diabetes can increase. However, keep in mind that the little sugar or glucose in Orsaline is used to absorb salts in the gut. So diabetic patients can safely take Orsaline during diarrhoea.



The germs of diarrhoea are spread more through water. So it is safest to drink boiled water. In case of frequent thin stools, vomiting, the patient should be admitted to the nearest health center without any risk. The government as well as the media should motivate the public to adhere to hygiene rules to prevent diarrhea. Remember, 'Prevention is better than Cure'.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID).