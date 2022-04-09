Alarming rise in rape

Woman means "mother", woman means the heart of the nation. "Mother" is a word that every citizen of our country respects. But when that mother's nation has to be the victim of rape, it becomes a disgrace for the nation. It is also the most heinous crime in a country. The maximum punishment for this crime in Bangladesh is "death penalty". But now the biggest question is, why isn't rape reduced despite the capital punishment being death penalty?



The crime like rape, the obscenity with the addition of the internet is a social degradation that is acting as an influencer of big crimes like rape. TikTok, Likee, Bigo-Live are some of the most popular social media in Bangladesh, Young teenagers are attracted to young teenagers in a perverted way that leads to the destruction of society.



This social entertainment media is being run in an unethical manner which is hindering the progress of the young society of Bangladesh and these practices of this bad culture are increasing the number of rape crimes in our society. So, the family should look after their child.



Rape crime does not grow in a beautiful society only when a family gives their child the right education. Of course, it is important for the family to provide proper education to the children and to keep an eye on the children so that they do not get involved in heinous crimes like rape.



Usually, the legal process for this rape-related crime is prolonged. For example, if the victim or the victim's family or their associates did not cooperate properly, did not undergo a medical examination, and did not receive witnesses at any stage, law enforcement did not seek legal recourse in a timely manner. There is nothing to do. In that case it is not possible to proceed with the investigation.



There is a danger that the case will be dropped if the witness goes to the wise court and does not testify properly even after the law enforcement has filed the chargesheet in the court. 'Would be incomparable and admirable.

There is no law or financial stimulus to protect women and witnesses in the country. According to lawyers and women's organizations, there are two reasons why rapists should not be tried. First, the evidence is not properly presented in court&second, the family's urgency to sue.



If we look at the medical system for prevention of rape, we will see that it becomes difficult to get evidence and trial of rape if the physical examination is not done in time. The need for a legal fight is a pure certificate by which the findings of the crime are extracted, often wasting valuable time trying to manage the incident locally.



The biggest witness for a rape victim is her biological evidence, which is not immediately preserved. Moreover, DNA test results often come late. But the rape victim can get his justice quickly if the circumference during this system is reduced.



Rape is a heinous crime and a social disorder. According to the law of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the punishment for rape is the highest which the court will punish the perpetrators according to the law. So, let's know what is the punishment for rape?



According to Bangladesh's law,"The Nari O ShishuNirjatan Daman Ain, 2000 (Act No. 8 of 2000)". Punishment for rape, death due to rape, etc are punishable by:

9 (1) If a man rapes a woman or a child, he shall be punishable by [death penalty or life imprisonment] and shall be punishable by an additional fine thereof.



Explanation: - If a man has sexual intercourse with a woman over the age of 2[sixteen years] without her consent, or by intimidation or fraudulently obtaining her consent, or with a woman under the age of 3[sixteen years] with her consent or without her consent. Then he will be considered to have raped the woman.



(2) If a person 4[victim of rape] dies or a child dies because of rape or other misconduct by a person after such rape, the person shall be punishable with death or life imprisonment and an additional fine of not less than one lakh Taka.



In my opinion, the safety of women and children must be ensured so that they can dream and live their lives without fear. As soon as anyone finds out about any incident of violence against women and children, they can call the National Emergency Service 999.



In order to stop rape or violence against women, not only the police, but everyone across the country needs to be vocal. So let us all stand against rape and oppression, build our Golden Bangladesh in the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The writer is a sudent of Law

Department at North South University











