

Sales contact with standby LC



It should be noted that the things LC generally refers to a letter which is issued by a bank to another bank (especially one in a different country) to serve as a guarantee for payments made to a specified person under specified conditions.



It's already mentioned LC was very popular then. But why is it disappearing day by day? The reasons for disappearing or less use of LC are many.

The major reason is expense. Transaction of LC started through the issuance and goes through several phases, including advising, confirmation, handling discrepancy very common in export documents, negotiation/discounting thereof and finally settling the payment.



Each phase of the transaction involves costs and fees which eventuallymake the handling of LC expensive. LC assure documents but not necessarily right merchandise. Credit risk of exporter raise if the issunigbank of LC will default. There is also a number of reasons that is why most of the trader shift to sales contact from LC.



Trades throughsales contact is almost a cost free trade because there is no third party existence. Through this method of change exporter ships the goods first and then without delay dispatches the delivery documents to the importer who releases the consignment using that delivery documents and in flip makes price to the exporter as agreed upon.



Before that, an agreement between importers and exporters, primarily based on which unique contact is done stipulating the amount of products to be shipped and the terms of payment to be made towards this sale.



As long as the shipment of goods goes well and payment under each shipment is received on time, the export under sales contact performs very well. But the problem arises when any payment is not received because the exporter does not have adequate legal right to repatriate

export proceeds.



The exporter of the contact faces a hazard situation. Because of having no legal documents the exporter will have nothing to do. Then what will be the safe and secured method by which the exporter and importer could get secured transaction?



The way would be Sales contact when accompanied by Standby LC. Sales contact with Standby LC mitigates exporter's credit risk substantially.



This is a very new form of trade finance product which is getting rapid popularity. Standby Letter of credit is a promissory note issued by a bank which undertakes to pay one party to a contract to the beneficiary when the other party has failed, or is alleged to have failed to perform the contract. Standby LC can be classified into different types based on its nature, scope, functionality and underlying transaction.



In general, Standby LC can be classified as Non-Financial Standby LC and Financial Standby LC. Non-Financial Standby LC is issued where underlying transaction is involved and payment term is associated with the accomplishment of underlying transaction.



Financial Standby LC is more specific in guaranteeing payment obligations. Standby LC issued in favour of tax authority falls under the category of Financial Standby LC.



Apart from this, thereis another type of Standby LC called Financial Standby LC but categorised as Collateral Standby LC as this type of Standby LC is used as collateral security against granting credit facility to the borrower.



Below are the functionig process of sales contact with standby LC;



Initially, importers and exporters execute sales contact which incorporates all terms and conditions, including pricing, shipment details, payment method, documents exchange and maximum amount of outstanding trade balance at any given point of time.



Under the executed sales contact, an exporter completes the shipment and dispatches the relevant shipping documents to the importer who will then remit money to the exporter using the payment method described in the sales contact. In this way, from an exporter's perspective, exporting goods and receiving payment will continue while from an importer's perspective, receiving goods and remitting payment to the exporter will also continue on a regular basis as long as both parties desire to continue trade.



The risk of uncertainty over the payment of exported goods is well mitigated by issuing the Standby LC by the importer's bank in favour of the exporter for the amount equal to the maximum value of outstanding trade at any given point of time. Under the Standby LC, issuing bank or confirming bank where Standby LC is confirmed unconditionally and irrevocably undertakes to make payment on demand to the beneficiary, who is obviously the exporter.



So, for any reason, an exporter does not receive any payment from the importer against the shipment he/she can draw under Standby LC. Two key factors related to managing Standby LC are very important here because maximum outstanding trade volume at any given point of time must not exceed the value of Standby LC and expiry of Standby LC must remain valid as long as the trade continues, and payment remains outstanding.



Standby LC provides a kind of payment guarantee to the exporter who periodically exports goods under sales contact executed with the importer. The necessity of drawing under Standby LC does not arise as long as the importer remits the value of imported goods to the exporter. Text and clauses of Standby LC are drafted in such a way that this instrument once issued remains valid as long as it is needed. Export under sales contact accompanied by Standby LC is very popular in many European and Latin American countries.



Export under sales contact is a new reality and getting rapid popularity. Our exporters, if intended to keep country's export rising, will have to accept this new form of export business.



At the same time, exporters' risk of non-repatriation of export proceeds will have to be well mitigated. So, only export under sales contact accompanied by Standby LC can be the best option because this will not only allow the exporters to export under sales contact but also ensures security against the risk of non-repatriation of export proceeds.



Bangladesh Bank and our business community should actively consider this latest trend of international trade and encourage our exporters to undertake export business against sales contact accompanied by Standby LC.



Otherwise, a substantial amount of our export will shift to other countries if exporters refrain from accepting sales contact. At the same time, exporters will be exposed to high credit risk if they accept only sales contact without any security.

Mosharof Hossain, Joint Secretary

of Publication and Research,

Islamic University Human

Resource Club (IUHRC)









