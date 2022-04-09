Climate resilient cities for all

The global climate is changing and people feeling the heat everywhere, the increasing storms, rising flood water. These disastrous climate change are especially serve for those living in a developing country. The fear is that as sea levels rise, the countries like Maldives will simply be swamped and disappear.The year 2021 may be well remembered as the year we woke up to the climate crisis.



Fierce wildfires battered Greece and the western United States, carrying smoke thousands of miles across continents. Floods swept through parts of Germany, killing hundreds.



The 2021 hurricane season has been brutal. For thousands of years people have flocked together in places to live, for trade, for work and safety. When the city is too hot, too dry, hard to cultivate foods or it gets flooded too often. People face lots of sufferings and search for a new place to live.



Resilience is the rethinking of risk management to dynamically adapt to climate, social, economic and environmental challenges through an integrative and systematic approach. Changes can be hard to effectuate. But the question is whether we can do it.



Through the ages we have been able to arm ourselves against various changes, gathering new knowledge and skills is the key factor in this. Years ago several cities of Netherlands came together with the ambition to improve their climate resilience. This was the birth of climate adaptation city deal.



A resilient city is one that has developed capacities to help absorb future shocks and stresses, so as to maintain the same functions, structures, systems, and identity. Special planning, building, conservation and experiencing needed to make climate resilient city. The ability to prepare for, recover from, and adapt to these impacts is called "climate resilience.



Extreme weather events have shown that resilience is an essential component of any comprehensive climate action program because climate change is both global and a hyper-local issue.Cities like Duluth, Minnesota, Buffalo, and New York are already branding themselves as climate resilient, thanks to their cool climate and proximity to bountiful fresh water.



One of the key qualities of a resilient city is robustness, the city is designed to anticipate and respond to potential issues. Vertical farms are one example of robustness, securing space in urban environments for food production. The three basic capacities that are understood under the common definition are absorptive, adaptive, and transformative, each of which contribute different factors to the efforts of resilience work.



Making a city more resilient also requires building regulations and land use planning, training, education and public awareness, environmental protection and strengthening of the city's ecosystem, effective preparedness, early warning and response; and recovery and rebuilding plans.



To make a climate resilient city we need to take some actions to adopt to strengthen urban climate change resilience, such as climate information and urban growth data, urban planning, infrastructure and service, intuitional capacity, community development, the private sector, catalyzing financing.



Bangladesh is consistently cited as one of the countries in the world most vulnerable to natural disasters, including cyclones, storm surge, floods, earthquakes, and landslides. Bangladesh's flat topography, low-lying and climatic features, combined with its population density and socio-economic environment, make it highly susceptible to many natural hazard. As a climate victim nation Bangladesh should make many climate resilient cities by executing communication strategies and startomitting pressure from the capital.



In Fukuoka Japan urban green spaces probably play a bigger role in reducing extreme heat events than they do in mitigating flood events.Chicago, USAis an early adopter of green storm water infrastructure and Developed urban vertical farms.



Rotterdam, Netherlandsstarted growing plants along railways to absorb flooding and reduce heat and work hard in developing 'water squares' that can absorb rainfall and ease the stress on sewage systems. Ahmedabad, Indiaintroduces the world to another innovative aspect of the plan is the city's "cool roofs" initiative. This entails using eco-friendly building materials.



This keeps residents cool, cool roofs reduce indoor temperatures lower by 3.6 - 9 F. This is cost-effective solution that works to protect vulnerable groups and slum communities.Copenhagen, Denmark,has pledged to become the first city to go fully carbon neutral by 2025, despite a growing population.



Biking over cars: 49 percent of all trips in the city occur on bikes. Efficient energy use: 98 percent of the city's heating comes from waste heat from electricity production. Seawater cooling measures may also have removed 80,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the city's atmosphere.



Societies in all countries both developing and developed, need to increase their resilience to the impacts of climate change, enabling it to be better prepared for future climate change impacts. The world can take lessons from them in building climate-resilient cities.



The need for local leaders to proactively adapt their cities to be resilient to climate change instead of just reacting to and mitigating its effects has never been clearer. These cities provide a blueprint on how to do it. The cities of the future should be different from the cities we know now. The cities have to be energy neutral and climate adaptive.

Sajjad Hossain, Media and Communication Associate, Network

