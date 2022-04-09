

Do we have any lesson from Sri Lanka?



The Charbak community existed in the Indian subcontinent many years ago. Their main philosophy was, "Rinang kritta ghitang pibet, jabat jibet sukhang jibet." ''Even if you take a loan, eat ghee, you will live happily as long as you live.'' But in this modern age, the Charbak theory is largely obsolete.



Sri Lanka is a big proof of that. Debt-ridden Sri Lanka's economy is in shambles. Sri Lanka is a bankrupt state today. There is no war, there is no instability, most people are educated but Sri Lanka is facing a terrible economic catastrophe. Infrastructure can be built with loans, the environment can be improved and made brighter, but do they provide more food?



If the people of a country cannot eat, what is the benefit of building a palace-like building? Most of the reasons why Sri Lanka is bankrupt today are visible in our country as well. Do we have anything to learn from Sri Lanka?



Sri Lanka has borrowed huge money from various countries, including China, to carry out development projects. But because of their monotony and constant mistakes, they are fighting with themselves. By international standards, a country must have at least three months' worth of foreign exchange reserves to meet import costs, which Sri Lanka does not have.



Such an economic catastrophe in Sri Lanka in a short period of time is truly astonishing. In 2018, the highest foreign exchange reserves in the history of Sri Lanka were 9 million dollars. The population of Sri Lanka is only 20 million. But the Sri Lankan government has failed to provide food to this number of people.



The Russia-Ukraine war has had a direct impact on the Sri Lankan economy. The skyrocketing prices of daily necessities and abnormal inflation have brought the Sri Lankan economy to a standstill. Poor public financial management, collapse in tourism, dictatorship, corona epidemic, remittance sinking, collapse of cinnamon and cardamom business, prohibition of use of chemical and pesticide fertilizers in agriculture, collapse of foreign reserves, undeclared project adoption, irregularities, corruption have made Sri Lanka bankrupt today.



A few years ago, Sri Lanka was one of the leading economies in South Asia. GDP per capita was more than four thousand dollars. After the conflict with the Tamil Tigers that lasted from 1980-2009, Sri Lanka began to become a role model for economic development.



Experts say Sri Lanka's economic collapse is the result of a family dictatorship. A state of emergency has been declared across the country in the face of an acute food crisis. The country is not able to import the required food due to running out of foreign currency. The trade deficit has reached an all-time high. The annual trade deficit is more than 1 trillion dollars. The suffering of the poor and working people is extreme. Protests have erupted across the country. Stable production sector is in acute energy crisis. Examinations of educational institutions have been stopped due to lack of paper. Loadshedding has assumed horrific proportions.



The country's foreign exchange reserves have fallen by 70 percent since January. The ability to handle the situation through food imports has also decreased. This ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka has begun to displace people. However, we must learn from the situation in Sri Lanka. Bangladesh is a major agricultural country. But the amount of cultivable land is constantly decreasing. As a result, our main productive sector is under threat.



Every year, a huge amount of cultivable land is declining due to various reasons including river erosion, settlement, construction of roads and infrastructure, construction of brick kilns. Studies have shown that the country's population is growing rapidly and its pressure is falling directly on arable land. 80% of the total population of the country and 60% of the total workforce are engaged in agriculture. The festival of building flats is going on in the cultivable lands of Dhaka and big cities and their surroundings. Thousand crores taka are being invested in the construction of this unproductive sector.



Due to various reasons including industrialization, urbanization, housing, construction of infrastructure, river erosion, 80,000 hectares of arable land is being converted into non-agricultural land every year. About 219 hectares of cultivable land is being lost every day. And if this continues, the productive sector will become fragile and food security will be threatened.

The lion's share of remittance fighters' remittances are being spent on unproductive sectors. The money earned by the workers from abroad is used to buy flats in big cities, especially in Dhaka. As a result, Dhaka city is becoming more congested, causing severe traffic jams. Unwise flats making by destroying cultivable land is not desirable. Banks are also keen on lending flats or real estate.



Various commercial organizations are also investing thousand crore taka in the unproductive sector. Many people have become destitute by investing in the capital market. Incentive loans must also be used properly. It is a pity that skilled workers are not being created in agriculture. Farmers are turning away from agriculture due to irregularities, corruption and not getting fair prices for their products.



By investing in agriculture, farmers are not getting their feedback. There is a lack of adequate subsidies in agriculture. This productive sector may be in threat if agricultural credit cannot be made easier. We have not yet been able to bring the level of import dependence to a tolerable level.



However, there are bribery, corruption, bidding, extortion, gambling, drugs, speculation, middlemen and syndicates which negatively dominate our economy. The wheel of our economy may be moving forward. Yet we have to learn from Sri Lanka. Infrastructure and development are needed, of course, but it must be done unwisely.



There is no point in wasting money on unplanned urbanization and building infrastructure. There is a huge pressure of unemployment in the country and entrepreneurs are not being created in a large scale. Entrepreneurs need to be created in the productive sector.



Money laundering in the country must stop. Our great blessing is that we have a large productive sector like agriculture. We have to pay maximum attention to this sector. We are apprehensive about the way commodity prices are soaring. The rise in fuel prices needs to be curbed.



It is natural that if the prices of commodities increase in the international market, it will have an effect on the economy of the country. But not everything can be held hostage by the syndicates and dishonest businessmen inside the country. The people of the capital today are plagued with various problems. There are severe traffic jams, gas supply shortages, water shortages, pollution and load shedding.



Development does not just mean development of roads and buildings. It means building a strong and sustainable economy, building a corruption-free society, political harmony, and cultural development. We should focus on how to stand on our own two feet without increasing the burden of foreign debt. We now have a good per capita income. But it must be kept. We have to be extremely careful so that the situation does not become like Sri Lanka.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor,

B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment.











