Eight traders fined in Pirojpur   

PIROJPUR, Apr 8: Tk 11,000 were fined to eight traders on different charges including trading of date-expired goods in the district in separate mobile court drives in the last two days.

A mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Sadia Sultana On Tuesday fined Tk 2,000 to owner of Naradranath Saha Store for not finding manufacturing and expiry date of products. Bimal Store was fined Tk 1,000 for not hanging price list of products, Jajal Store Tk 1,000 for selling date expired items, Manik Saha Store Tk 2,000 for not hanging price list, Asim Store Tk 1,000 for not hanging price list.

On previous day (Wednesday) another mobile court was conducted jointly by Executive Magistrate Md Shahin Mia and Assistant Detector of the Consumer's Rights Protection Directorate Debashis Roy. It fined Tk 1,000 to another trader.

Khoka Sheikh Store was fined Tk 1,000 for price hiking of sugar while Tk 2,000 to Paritosh Store for selling watermelon at higher price.

