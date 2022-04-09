27 Hindu, Muslim families living happily at Dumuria Ashrayan



The govt houses of Ashrayan Project in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

As if it is a piece of peace nest. Staying at this shelter men and women of these families are building their dream of solvent living.

Over 100 men and women of 27 families are living together. They had no living houses. They would live in others' houses or along roadsides. They had to fight with different natural disasters. Now they are delighted in tide of the Prime Minister's gifted houses.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, they said, they are dreaming again of further changes in their living standard; by farming duck-chicken, cattle, vegetables and fish; they are trying to be self-reliant; already they have been introduced with education learning; their children are going to nearby BD Government Primary School.

A visit found the Ashrayan located along the Hari River flowing over border of Khulna and Jashore; springy breeze was flowing over terraced coloured houses; Boro paddy fields as well as different vegetable farms were seen waving in breeze along both sides; children have gone to school; men have gone to daily work; and women were seen doing various jobs including cooking busily.

During the visit to Sukhnoly, one Ruposi Biswas, 30, was seen cooking curry of potato-brinjal with Tilapia; one of her three children has gone to school while two others playing on yard; and her husband Asit Biswas has gone out in the morning to work in other's agriculture land.

Ruposi said, "We had no house of living. Over the day we couldn't sleep at night well. During rainfall water would drop into our poor room. Now Prime Minister has given us a nice semi-pucca house. It's a dreamt cottage to us."

Another Nargis Begum, 24, wife of Ibrahim Tafadar, said, "We have come from Purbopara of Katenga. We would live there in a broken small room. We would fight during winter and rainy seasons with our babies. Now we are delighted that the government has given us a coloured house. We are very happy. We wish further bliss for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

On the occasion of the Mujub Barsho, under Ashrayan-2, a terrace Ashrayan having houses for 27 families was built colourfully on 85 decimals of Charbharati belonging to the Hari River in Baruna Pachwimpara area under Dhamalia Union in the upazila. These coloured houses were handed over by the Prime Minister as elsewhere of the country on June 20 in 2021. But these 27 families have started to live at the Ashrayan in a complete status since February this year.

The Hari River is located at the north of the Ashrayan; along the river, a 12-foot width road is being constructed; a pond has been dug at the south for the inhabitants; they are farming fishes in it; and to ensure drinking water, three tube-wells have been installed in the beautiful village. These structures have made the Ashrayan aesthetically rich.

In a coherent environment, irrespective of race and caste, Muslim-Hindu people are living in a terrace-housing system; they are sharing sorrow and rejoice together; as if there is prevailing a bright co-existence of communal harmony.

Dumuria Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Abdul Wadud said, even a single man of the country will not remain landless and houseless; in order to implement this declaration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of Mujib Barsho, the Dumuria Upazila Administration has been working in a relentless manner; as the gift from the Prime Minister, a total of 640 houses, built under special gift Ashrayan-2 project during 2020-2021, have been handed over; besides, 165 houses are under construction; and in phases, houses will be given to all destitute families.

Besides, social safety measures, different training skills and advice are being provided to Ashrayan dwellers with a view to making women self-reliant along with men, he maintained.





