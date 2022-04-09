Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Housewife ‘kills self’ at Nageshwari

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Our Correspondent

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Apr 8: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Shahnaz Begum, 35, was the wife of Monir Hossain, a resident of Chakerkuti Village under Newashi Union in the upazila.
The deceased's uncle Nur Islam of Gobardhan Kuti Chharar Par Village said Monir Hossain and Shahnaz Begum had often been locked into quarrels over various issues since their marriage.
Member of Ward No. 8 under Newashi Union Parishad (UP) Abdul Maleque said Shahnaz Begum had an altercation with her mother-in-law over family issue at noon.
Following this, she drank poison at around 3pm.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP member added.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight traders fined in Pirojpur   
27 Hindu, Muslim families living happily at Dumuria Ashrayan
Housewife ‘kills self’ at Nageshwari
95 detained on different charges
Five murdered in three districts
Worker dies at Rooppur Plant after sheet pile falls on him
River water damages boro crops in S’ganj
17 nabbed with drugs in ten districts


Latest News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
One-in-four people do not feel valued at work: ILO
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Man jailed for killing Bangladeshi woman in London
Farmers not getting fair prices of onion in Pabna
Get united to unseat govt from power, Fakhrul urges all parties
Russia denies strike on Ukraine railway station
Dhaka, Washington discuss ways to promote security in Indo-Pacific
Boy killed in Lakshmipur motorbike accident
Bangladesh vaccinates over 90pc of target population: PM
Most Read News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
Asian markets struggle to track Wall St on hawkish Fed
No decision yet on festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
US bans exports to three Russian airlines for sanctions violations
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
Colombian flooding kills 12, two missing: authorities
19-yr-old ends life in Chattogram
Nine killed in gas explosion in east Algeria
39 killed, 100 injured as Russia strikes train station in Ukraine
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft