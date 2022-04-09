Housewife ‘kills self’ at Nageshwari

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Apr 8: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Shahnaz Begum, 35, was the wife of Monir Hossain, a resident of Chakerkuti Village under Newashi Union in the upazila.

The deceased's uncle Nur Islam of Gobardhan Kuti Chharar Par Village said Monir Hossain and Shahnaz Begum had often been locked into quarrels over various issues since their marriage.

Member of Ward No. 8 under Newashi Union Parishad (UP) Abdul Maleque said Shahnaz Begum had an altercation with her mother-in-law over family issue at noon.

Following this, she drank poison at around 3pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP member added.









