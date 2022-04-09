95 detained on different charges

A total of 95 people including a woman have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Naogaon, Bogura, Laxmipur, Jashore, Habiganj and Sirajganj, recently.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 80 people have been arrested on different charges in the city in five days. Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 18 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Tuesday. Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 18 people on different charges in the city. Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Monday. Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 27 people on different charges in the city. RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Sunday.

Among the arrestee, seven had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the rest nine were held on various charges.

However, legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 17 people on different charges in the city. RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Saturday.

Among the arrestees, six had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police, in separate drives, arrested nine warranted criminals including a woman from different areas in Atrai Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Rintu Hossain, son of late Delwar Hossain of Pargurnai Village; Jahurul Islam and Akram, sons of late Ahmed Ali, Aminur Rashid, son of Tota Mia, and Budha, son of late Kashem, of Bipraboalia Village; Rocky, son of Hamidul Islam, A Matin, son of Mostafizur, and Rokeya Bibi, wife of A Matin of Gurnai Village; and Belal, son of Yakub of Darshana Village in the upazila. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam Azad said they were arrested from different areas in the upazila at night. They had been absconding on different charges.

However, the arrested was sent to jail on Tuesday, the OC added.

BOGURA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-12) arrested a young man along with firearms in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The arrested person is Sanwar Hossain, 22, son of Hazrat Ali, a resident of Dangapara area of Panchagarh District.

RAB-12 Company Commander Sohrab Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Banani area in the morning and arrested Sanwar.

At that time, a pistol, magazine, cash taka and a mobile phone set were also seized from his possession.

However, the arrested was handed over to Shajahanpur PS, the RAB official added.

LAXMIPUR: DB Police arrested a man along with firearms from Ramganj Upazila in the district early Sunday.

The arrested person is Hafiz Ahmmed, 30, son of Siraj Molla, a resident of Kethudi Village under Vadur Union in the upazila.

DB Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ramganj Municipality area at early hours, and arrested him from a Shishu Park along with firearms.

District DB Police OC Shahadat Hossain Tito confirmed the matter.

JASHORE: DB Police arrested a councillor of Benapole Municipality along with two firearms and magazines from Godkhali Village in the early hours of Saturday in connection with bomb attacks at the land port on March 26.

The arrested person is Rashed Ali, 45.

Jashore District DB Police OC Rupak Kumar said a group of terrorists led by Rashed Ali carried out bomb attacks in the land port area on March 26, aiming to establish control at Benapole Land Port. At least 20 workers were injured in the bomb blasts.

Later, Sub-Inspector of Benapole Port PS Masum filed 3 cases with the PS. Since then, Rashed had been on the run.

On Saturday, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Godkhali Village and arrested him along with 2 foreign pistols and 4 magazines.

Rashed was accused in 13 cases including terrorism, extortion and murder.

He is now being interrogated at the DB office, the OC added.

HABIGANJ: DB Police, in a drive, arrested the leader of an inter-district car thieves' gang along with three private cars from the district town on Friday night.

The arrested person is Tareq Islam alias Oli Ahmed alias Chashma Tareq, son of Md Abdul Rahman Mia of Gopalpur Village under Lokra Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Habiganj Sadar PS OC M Mashuk Ali said on information, a team of DB Police led by Senior ASP Ashraful Islam from Dhaka conducted a drive in a house in the district town at night and arrested him.

The law enforcers also recovered three stolen private cars with fake papers from his possession at that time, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: Police arrested a man on charge of killing his minor son in Salanga PS area of Ullapara Upazila in the district.

The arrested person is Ranju Mia, 25, a resident of Chaubila Pashchimpara Village under Salanga PS in the upazila. Members of RAB arrested him from Ramarchar Goja Bridge area on Wednesday night.

Earlier, Ranju killed his 3-month-old child in the afternoon. Local sources said Ranju had often been locked into quarrels with his wife over dowry.

An altercation took place in between the couple over family issues in the afternoon.

At one stage of the altercation, Ranju Mia threw the child on the ground. The child died on the spot. The deceased's mother lodged a murder case with Salanga PS in this connection. RAB-12 Sirajganj Official Assistant Superintend of Police Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.







