Five murdered in three districts

Five people including two siblings and a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Faridpur, Jashore and Rajshahi, in two days.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Two men were killed and another was injured in an alleged attack by a group of miscreants in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Kamrul Matubbar, 32, and Solaiman Sharif, 35, residents of Jandi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said some miscreants attacked a motorcycle carrying Kamrul, Sharif and Aminul while they were returning home from a local bazar at around 10pm. The miscreants chopped the trio, leaving Sharif dead on the spot and Kamrul and Aminul injured.

Critically injured Kamrul was rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition. Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a Dhaka hospital.

Aminul is now being treated at Bhanga Upazila Health Complex.

Police suspect that Kamrul and Sharif were killed by their rivals over establishing supremacy in the village.

"I visited the scene immediately after the killings. Efforts are going on to nab the perpetrators of the crime," said Fahima Quader Chowdhury, additional superintendent of police (ASP) (Bhanga Circle).

Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert an unwanted incident, the ASP added.

JASHORE: Two brothers were allegedly hacked to death by miscreants in Chawgacha Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Ayub Hossain and Yusnus Ali, sons of late Abdur Rahman, residents of Tengorpur Village under Narayanpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said some miscreants entered the deceased's house in the area at around 11pm, and indiscriminately struck on them with sharp weapons, leaving Ayub dead on the spot and Yunus and Ayub's son Roni critically injured.

Later, Yunus succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Injured Roni was admitted to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Chowgacha Police Station (PS) Kamal said on information, police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies.

It is assumed that the two brothers might have been killed by their opponents over land disputes. However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killings, the ASI added.

RAJSHAHI: A man has reportedly killed his wife suspecting that she was having an extramarital affair with her father-in-law in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The incident took place in Bardhanpur Village of the upazila at around 8:30pm.

The deceased was identified as Juthi Khatun, wife of Golam Mostafa, a resident of the area.

Police and local sources said Juthi got married with Golam Mostafa two years back and they have a seven-month-old daughter now.

However, Juthi and his father-in-law Abu Kalam developed an extramarital affair for a long time, said the locals. Mostafa was angered when he learned that his wife has an extramarital affair with his father. As sequel to it, Mostafa first stabbed his father Abu Kalam with a sharp weapon, and then he killed his wife Juthi Khatun after hanging her with a bunch of tree outside of their house in the area on Wednesday night.

However, Mostafa fled the scene soon after the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Durgapur PS Hashmat Ali confirmed the incident, adding that a case has been filed in this connection and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.









