Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five murdered in three districts

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Our Correspondents

Five people including two siblings and a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Faridpur, Jashore and Rajshahi, in two days.  
BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Two men were killed and another was injured in an alleged attack by a group of miscreants in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased were identified as Kamrul Matubbar, 32, and Solaiman Sharif, 35, residents of Jandi Village in the upazila.
Local sources said some miscreants attacked a motorcycle carrying Kamrul, Sharif and Aminul while they were returning home from a local bazar at around 10pm. The miscreants chopped the trio, leaving Sharif dead on the spot and Kamrul and Aminul injured.
Critically injured Kamrul was rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition. Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a Dhaka hospital.
Aminul is now being treated at Bhanga Upazila Health Complex.
Police suspect that Kamrul and Sharif were killed by their rivals over establishing supremacy in the village.
"I visited the scene immediately after the killings. Efforts are going on to nab the perpetrators of the crime," said Fahima Quader Chowdhury, additional superintendent of police (ASP) (Bhanga Circle).
Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert an unwanted incident, the ASP added.
JASHORE: Two brothers were allegedly hacked to death by miscreants in Chawgacha Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased were identified as Ayub Hossain and Yusnus Ali, sons of late Abdur Rahman, residents of Tengorpur Village under Narayanpur Union in the upazila.
Police sources said some miscreants entered the deceased's house in the area at around 11pm, and indiscriminately struck on them with sharp weapons, leaving Ayub dead on the spot and Yunus and Ayub's son Roni critically injured.
Later, Yunus succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Injured Roni was admitted to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Chowgacha Police Station (PS) Kamal said on information, police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies.
It is assumed that the two brothers might have been killed by their opponents over land disputes. However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killings, the ASI added.
RAJSHAHI: A man has reportedly killed his wife suspecting that she was having an extramarital affair with her father-in-law in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The incident took place in Bardhanpur Village of the upazila at around 8:30pm.
The deceased was identified as Juthi Khatun, wife of Golam Mostafa, a resident of the area.
Police and local sources said Juthi got married with Golam Mostafa two years back and they have a seven-month-old daughter now.
However, Juthi and his father-in-law Abu Kalam developed an extramarital affair for a long time, said the locals. Mostafa was angered when he learned that his wife has an extramarital affair with his father. As sequel to it, Mostafa first stabbed his father Abu Kalam with a sharp weapon, and then he killed his wife Juthi Khatun after hanging her with a bunch of tree outside of their house in the area on Wednesday night.
However, Mostafa fled the scene soon after the incident.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Durgapur PS Hashmat Ali confirmed the incident, adding that a case has been filed in this connection and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight traders fined in Pirojpur   
27 Hindu, Muslim families living happily at Dumuria Ashrayan
Housewife ‘kills self’ at Nageshwari
95 detained on different charges
Five murdered in three districts
Worker dies at Rooppur Plant after sheet pile falls on him
River water damages boro crops in S’ganj
17 nabbed with drugs in ten districts


Latest News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
One-in-four people do not feel valued at work: ILO
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Man jailed for killing Bangladeshi woman in London
Farmers not getting fair prices of onion in Pabna
Get united to unseat govt from power, Fakhrul urges all parties
Russia denies strike on Ukraine railway station
Dhaka, Washington discuss ways to promote security in Indo-Pacific
Boy killed in Lakshmipur motorbike accident
Bangladesh vaccinates over 90pc of target population: PM
Most Read News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
Asian markets struggle to track Wall St on hawkish Fed
No decision yet on festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
US bans exports to three Russian airlines for sanctions violations
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
Colombian flooding kills 12, two missing: authorities
19-yr-old ends life in Chattogram
Nine killed in gas explosion in east Algeria
39 killed, 100 injured as Russia strikes train station in Ukraine
Dead zone in Bay of Bengal is a concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft