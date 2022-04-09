Video
Home Countryside

Worker dies at Rooppur Plant after sheet pile falls on him

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Our Correspondent

ISHWARDI, PABNA, Apr 8: A worker died after an iron sheet pile fell on him when he was working inside Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Billal Pradhan, 29, son of Ismail Pradhan, a resident of Bajitpur Upazila in Kishoreganj District. The incident took place near Turbine Building in Block No. 1 in the afternoon.
Police sources said an iron sheet pile fell on Billal Pradhan when was working near a crane, which left him dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy. Rooppur Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector Atiqul Islam confirmed the incident.


