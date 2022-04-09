Video
River water damages boro crops in S’ganj

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondent

A farmer working at his water-logged Boro paddy field in Sirajganj. photo: observer

A farmer working at his water-logged Boro paddy field in Sirajganj. photo: observer

SIRAJGANJ, Apr 8: Water level in Jamuna, Karatoa, Boral, and Hurasagar flowing through 13 unions and a pourasabha in Shahzadpur Upazila of the district has risen. For the last three days, the swelling has been continuing.
According to field sources, about 300 bighas of Boro fields in Jamuna chars have been submerged. Green and half-ripe Boro fields have been mostly submerged in char areas of Koijuri, Sonatani, Gala, and Jalalpur unions of the upazila.
Most farmers are cutting their sunken Boro paddy plants to feed their cows. Some others are harvesting their half-ripe plants and trying to produce rice.
Farmers of Sonatani Village Zia Uddin, Noor Islam, and Badsha Mia said, "Due to sudden increase in water level, huge Boro fields in our area have got sunken. Now green paddy plants are cut, and cows are fed these. A big damage has caused to us."
Farmers of the submerged fields have fallen into disarray.
A local Joynal Hossain of Bantiar Village said, vast Boro fields have been submerged; most farmers are cutting their green fields to feed cows; and others are harvesting their half-ripe fields and trying to produce rice.
Shahzadpur Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdus Salam said, due to the sudden swelling in the Jamuna River, about 300 bighas of Boro crop have partially been submerged; though some fields are still green, most fields have been ripen.
Farmers have started harvesting their ripe fields quickly, but many have been affected because of submergence, he maintained.





