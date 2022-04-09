17 nabbed with drugs in ten districts

A total of 17 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 10 districts- Rajshahi, Naogaon, Joypurhat, Bogura, Patuakhali, Bhola, Meherpur, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh and Noakhali, recently.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police, in a drive, arrested two people along with phensedyl and heroin from Bagha Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested persons are Abbas Ali, son of Abdul Kota, a resident of Alaipur Gabtali Village, and Hafizul Islam, son of Azizul Haque of Bhanukar in the upazila. Police sources said acting on tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Bagha Police Station (PS) conducted a drive in Pakuriya border area of the upazila in the morning and arrested the duo.

Police also recovered a total of 65 bottles of phensedyl and 400 grams of heroin from their possessions at that time.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 200 tapentadol tablets from Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested person is Hamidul Islam, 38, son of Abdus Samad Mandal, a resident of Jagdal Village in upazila.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Masud Rana said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jagdal Adivasi School and College area at around 6:30pm, and arrested Hamidul along with the tapentadol tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Dhamoirhat PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

JOYPURHAT: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 700 Buprenorphine injections from Panchbibi Upazila in the district at dawn on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Roni Mandal, 30, son of Nuruzzaman, a resident of Nakuria Village in the upazila.

DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Pashchim Balighata TnT office area at dawn, arrested him along with the drugs.

The arrested confessed his involvement in drug dealing in the area for long. After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Panchbibi PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of District DB Police Faruque Hossain confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 476 bottles of phensedyl from Sherpur Upazila in the district early Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Karimul Islam, 38, son of late Nazrul Islam of Bhadiali area in Kalaroa Upazila of Satkhira, and Md Russell, 22, son of late Jahurul Islam of Baripaku area in Fulpur Upazila of Mymensingh.

RAB-12 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Simabari Bogura Bazar Bus Stand on the Bogura-Dhaka Highway in the upazila at around 12am, and arrested the duo along the phensedyl from a truck.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sherpur PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

RAB-12 confirmed the matter in a press release on Tuesday morning.

PATUAKHALI: Four people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Dashmina and Bauphal upazilas of the district in two days.

Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man along with 21 yaba tablets from Dashmina Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested person is Mohammad Zakir Hossain, 36, son of Shahjahan Peda, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Dashmina Union in the upazila.

RAB-8 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ward No. 2 at around 5:15pm, and arrested Zakir along with the yaba tablets. After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dashmina PS, the arrested was produced before the court. Dashmina PS OC Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday.

RAB member arrested a man along with hemp from Bauphal Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Russell Mridha, son Abul Kalam Mridha of Mahsenuddin Village under Adabaria Union in the upazila.

RAB-8 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kashipur area and arrested Russell along with 1.85 kilograms of hemp.

The elite force also recovered Tk 92,500 in cash from his possession at that time.

On the other hand, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 750 grams of hemp from the upazila on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Rabbi, son of Abul Bashar of Shibpur Village, and Nabil, son of Khokon Sazzad of Kabirkathi Village under Kalishuri Union in the upazila.

DNC sources said on information, a team of the District DNC conducted a drive in Kalishuri area and arrested the duo along with 750 grams of hemp and Tk 79,200 in cash.

Separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Bauphal PS against them in these connections.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 375 yaba tablets from Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The arrested person is Md Kabir Saji, 42, son of late Badsha Saji, a resident of Dakshin Char Chhakina Village under Kalma Union in the upazila.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dakshin Char Chhakina area in the evening and arrested Kabir along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the arrested with Lalmohan PS in this connection, the OC added.

GANGNI, MEHERPUR: Police arrested two drug traders along with phensedyl in Gangni Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The arrested persons are Abul Kalam Azad, 36, son of Sultan Haque, and Mecher Ali, 50, son of Motahar Bishwas. Both of them are residents of Terail Olinagar Village in the upazila.

Bamundi Police Camp SI Sharif Habib said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhorat-Polashi Village at around 7am on Sunday and arrested the duo.

A total of 250 bottles of phensedyl, a van and a motorcycle were seized from their possessions at that time.

Abul Kalam Azad is one of the top drug dealers in the district and an accused of 12 cases.

However, taking of legal steps is under process in this connection, the SI added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man along with hemp from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Iqbal Khandakar, 41, son of late Alfaz Khandakar, a resident of Maddarchar Village in the upazila.

RAB-14 Deputy Director Md Shahriyar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Maddarchar Village at night and arrested Iqbal.

Some six kilograms of hemp and a mobile phone set were also seized from his possession during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested was filed with Bhairab Model PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 1.5 kg of hemp from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Siddique, 51, son of Azim Uddin, a resident of Bhusharbari area of Dutta Bazar Union in the upazila.

Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzaman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at night and arrested Siddique along with the hemp. After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Pagla PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Saturday noon following a court order.

NOAKHALI: DB Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with cannabis and yaba tablets from Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Shohidulla, 42, son of Abdul Khaleq, a resident of Dharmapur Village in the upazila, and Helal Uddin Pintu, 32, son of Aku Molla, a resident of Vanuai area.

District DB Police OC Saiful Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the DB Police conducted an anti drug drive in Dharmapur Village of the upazila at around 11:30pm, and arrested them.

At that time 800 grams of cannabis and 100 yaba tablets were also seized from their possession. A case under the Narcotic Control Act was filed against the duo with Sonaimuri PS in this connection, the DB OC added.











