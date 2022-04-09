Char Fasson farmers fetch profit from watermelon



Watermelon being piled up for taking to market at Char Fasson. photo: observer

This year water melon has yielded bumper on abandoned chars in the upazila. The farming was favoured by friendly weather. Thousands of hectares (ha) of char areas have been brought under the watermelon cultivation in Char Fasson.

At present, via land and water ways, watermelon is sent to Dhaka, Chattogram, Barishal and other parts of the country. Growers are happy to get good yield and good price.

In-field sale is also taking place. Wholesalers are coming to purchase ripe water melon from fields.

Most growers are selling their whole field after getting higher profits. But in the last year, growers suffered losses as wind damaged their fields. This year they expect to recoup their losses.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of growers said, they lost their capitals even in the last year; this year they cultivated watermelon taking loan; and since the first harvesting, wholesalers have started coming to purchase the juicy fruit from fields. After the second harvesting, they expect to lift their capitals.

About 12,569 ha of land have been brought under watermelon along the Tentulia River banking areas like Mujibnagar, Nazrul Nagar, Kalami, Neelkamal, Noorabad, and Ahmedpur Union's Dolarchar, Char Kchua, Char Latif, and Char Hossain.

A visit found growers passing busy time in their watermelon fields. Arrivals of watermelon were seen in different haats and bazaars. Warehouses were receiving supply. General consumers are purchasing per piece watermelon at Tk 300 to 350.

A local trader Abu Kalam said, the watermelon price is likely to go up further during Ramadan. Wholesaler Jamal Uddin said, this year the profit will be higher.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Omar Faruk said, field level Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Kamruzzaman and others are providing round the clock advice so that growers don't get into disarray.











