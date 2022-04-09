Fisherman found dead at Ukhiya

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, Apr 8: A fisherman, who went missing in a canal in Ukhiya Upazila of the district, has been found dead at dawn on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Jafar Alam, 60, son of late Omar Ali, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Haldiapalang Union in the upazila. Haldiapalang Union Parishad Ward No. 7 Member Shahjahan Chowdhury said Jafar Alam along with some other fishermen went to catch fish in the Reju Canal in the area on Thursday afternoon.

At one stage, Jafar Alam went missing in the canal whiling catching fish in it.

Later, locals spotted his floating body at dawn on Friday and recovered it.

Officer-in-Charge of Ukhiya Police Station Ahmed Sanzur Morshed confirmed the incident.










