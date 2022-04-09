Four killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Four people including a college student and a minor child have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Kurigram, Chapainawabganj, Barishal and Laxmipur, in two days.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Nageshwari Upazila of the district, died early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nur Amin, 38, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Golerhat Teparkuti Village under Kedar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a speedy motorcycle hit Nur Amin after losing its control over the steering in Golerhat Teparkuti area at around 8pm on Thursday while he was going to perform Tarabi prayer at a local mosque, which left him critically injured. Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 4:15am on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kochakata Police Station (PS) Jahedul Islam confirmed the incident.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mainul, 45, son of Abu Taher, a resident of Shyampur Village under Bangabari Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Chaudala Bridge area on the Gomastapur-Chaudala Road in the upazila in the evening, leaving the motorcyclist seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Gomastapur PS in this connection.

Sub-Inspector of Gomastapur PS Amit Debnath confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A college student was killed in a road accident in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Sheikh Mahfuz, 17, son of Khalirur Rahman Lotus, a resident of Ward No. 1 Dakshin Runsir Village under Bakerganj Municipality. He was an eleventh grader at Bakerganj Government College.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Mahfuz hit hard the border pillar after losing its control over the steering in Rokon Dakuar Bari area on the Kaliganj-Bakerganj Road at around 6:30pm, which left him severely injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Bakerganj PS OC Alauddin Milon confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mahida Akhter, 3, daughter of Main Uddin, a resident of Fazumiarhat Village under Char Kadira Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a Fazumiarhat-bound speedy battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Mahida Akhter in Fazumiarhat Bridge area on the Char Lawrence-Shantirhat Road in the afternoon, leaving her dead on the spot.

Char Kadira Union Parishad Panel Chairman Mufti Md Nurullah confirmed the incident.











