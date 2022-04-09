Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Our Correspondents

Four people including a college student and a minor child have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Kurigram, Chapainawabganj, Barishal and Laxmipur, in two days.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Nageshwari Upazila of the district, died early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Nur Amin, 38, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Golerhat Teparkuti Village under Kedar Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said a speedy motorcycle hit Nur Amin after losing its control over the steering in Golerhat Teparkuti area at around 8pm on Thursday while he was going to perform Tarabi prayer at a local mosque, which left him critically injured. Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 4:15am on Friday while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kochakata Police Station (PS) Jahedul Islam confirmed the incident.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Mainul, 45, son of Abu Taher, a resident of Shyampur Village under Bangabari Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Chaudala Bridge area on the Gomastapur-Chaudala Road in the upazila in the evening, leaving the motorcyclist seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Gomastapur PS in this connection.
Sub-Inspector of Gomastapur PS Amit Debnath confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A college student was killed in a road accident in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Sheikh Mahfuz, 17, son of Khalirur Rahman Lotus, a resident of Ward No. 1 Dakshin Runsir Village under Bakerganj Municipality. He was an eleventh grader at Bakerganj Government College.
Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Mahfuz hit hard the border pillar after losing its control over the steering in Rokon Dakuar Bari area on the Kaliganj-Bakerganj Road at around 6:30pm, which left him severely injured.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Bakerganj PS OC Alauddin Milon confirmed the incident.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Mahida Akhter, 3, daughter of Main Uddin, a resident of Fazumiarhat Village under Char Kadira Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a Fazumiarhat-bound speedy battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Mahida Akhter in Fazumiarhat Bridge area on the Char Lawrence-Shantirhat Road in the afternoon, leaving her dead on the spot.
Char Kadira Union Parishad Panel Chairman Mufti Md Nurullah confirmed the incident.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight traders fined in Pirojpur   
27 Hindu, Muslim families living happily at Dumuria Ashrayan
Housewife ‘kills self’ at Nageshwari
95 detained on different charges
Five murdered in three districts
Worker dies at Rooppur Plant after sheet pile falls on him
River water damages boro crops in S’ganj
17 nabbed with drugs in ten districts


Latest News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
One-in-four people do not feel valued at work: ILO
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Man jailed for killing Bangladeshi woman in London
Farmers not getting fair prices of onion in Pabna
Get united to unseat govt from power, Fakhrul urges all parties
Russia denies strike on Ukraine railway station
Dhaka, Washington discuss ways to promote security in Indo-Pacific
Boy killed in Lakshmipur motorbike accident
Bangladesh vaccinates over 90pc of target population: PM
Most Read News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
Asian markets struggle to track Wall St on hawkish Fed
No decision yet on festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
US bans exports to three Russian airlines for sanctions violations
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
Colombian flooding kills 12, two missing: authorities
19-yr-old ends life in Chattogram
Nine killed in gas explosion in east Algeria
39 killed, 100 injured as Russia strikes train station in Ukraine
Dead zone in Bay of Bengal is a concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft