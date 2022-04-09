Video
High fodder price frustrates cow farmers at Santhia

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Our Correspondent

The photo shows straw being sold at Santhia Bazar. photo: observer

SANTHIA, PABNA, Apr 8: High fodder price is continuing in Santhia Upazila of the district. But the milk price is not increasing.
Dairy farm owners are frustrated. They are hiccupping to purchase cow feed. For not being able to adjust their cost and income, most of them have started to sell their cows.
According to dairy farmers and traders,   per bag cow feed had been selling at Tk 400 to 500 for the last 4-5 years while per bag wheat bran at Tk 800 to 900 and; at the same time, per pea nut bran was selling at Tk 700, broken rice at Tk 800 and per bag salt was selling at Tk 300.
But recently per bag cow feed is selling at Tk 800 to 1,000; wheat bran is selling at Tk 1,400 to 2,000 per bag, peanut bran at Tk 1,400 t0 1,500, broken rice at Tk 1,600 to 1,700 and per bag salt is selling at Tk 720.
Fodder traders at Santhia Bazar Mojibor Rahman, Rabiul Islam, and Ibrahim Hossain said, napier and maize grasses are selling at Tk 8/10 per aanti while straw is selling at Tk 400 per maund.
A dairy farm owner of Konabaria Village under Santhia Municipality Ohidul Islam said, "I am selling per litre milk at Tk 45 to 50. I also sold per litre at the same rate five years back. Now I can't purchase cow feed from the money of milk sale. In this situation, cows can't be farmed for long."
Retail fodder traders said, they are selling the feed at the rate they are purchasing from wholesalers.
Upazila Livestock Resources Officer Dr. Jahurul Islam said, the fodder price needs to be affordable.


