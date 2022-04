Supporters of Pakistan's opposition Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal











Supporters of Pakistan's opposition Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) party, march during a Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) rally following Supreme Court ruling in Quetta on April 8. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan faces being booted from office at the weekend after the Supreme Court ruled on April 7 that parliament had been illegally dissolved and a no-confidence vote on his government must go ahead. photo : AFP