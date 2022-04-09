UK sanctions daughters of Russia's Putin and Lavrov

LONDON,Apr,8:Britain on Friday announced sanctions on the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Foreign Office said it was targeting the "lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin's inner circle" as it sanctioned Putin's daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, and Lavrov's daughter Yekaterina Vinokurova.

The new sanctions follow similar actions by the United States in targeting the three women, who are now subject to UK travel bans and asset freezes.

"Through the G7, we are working with partners to end the use of Russian energy and further hit Putin's ability to fund his illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

"Together, we are tightening the ratchet on Russia's war machine, cutting off Putin's sources of cash," she added.

The UK has sanctioned more than 1,200 individuals and businesses -- including 76 oligarchs -- since Russia's military offensive began in February. -AFP











