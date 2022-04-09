Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK sanctions daughters of Russia's Putin and Lavrov

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

LONDON,Apr,8:Britain on Friday announced sanctions on the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The Foreign Office said it was targeting the "lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin's inner circle" as it sanctioned Putin's daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, and Lavrov's daughter Yekaterina Vinokurova.
The new sanctions follow similar actions by the United States in targeting the three women, who are now subject to UK travel bans and asset freezes.
"Through the G7, we are working with partners to end the use of Russian energy and further hit Putin's ability to fund his illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
"Together, we are tightening the ratchet on Russia's war machine, cutting off Putin's sources of cash," she added.
The UK has sanctioned more than 1,200 individuals and businesses -- including 76 oligarchs -- since Russia's military offensive began in February.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shanghai lockdown snarls world’s busiest port and China supply chains
University students take part in a demonstration against the economic crisis
Biden eyes political rebound after historic Supreme Court triumph
Supporters of Pakistan's opposition Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal
Macron warns of ‘difficult scenes’ to come in Ukraine’s Donbas
UK sanctions daughters of Russia's Putin and Lavrov
Japan ends Russian coal imports, expels diplomats
UK says Russian forces have fully withdrawn from Northern Ukraine


Latest News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
One-in-four people do not feel valued at work: ILO
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Man jailed for killing Bangladeshi woman in London
Farmers not getting fair prices of onion in Pabna
Get united to unseat govt from power, Fakhrul urges all parties
Russia denies strike on Ukraine railway station
Dhaka, Washington discuss ways to promote security in Indo-Pacific
Boy killed in Lakshmipur motorbike accident
Bangladesh vaccinates over 90pc of target population: PM
Most Read News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
Asian markets struggle to track Wall St on hawkish Fed
No decision yet on festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
US bans exports to three Russian airlines for sanctions violations
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
Colombian flooding kills 12, two missing: authorities
19-yr-old ends life in Chattogram
Nine killed in gas explosion in east Algeria
39 killed, 100 injured as Russia strikes train station in Ukraine
Dead zone in Bay of Bengal is a concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft