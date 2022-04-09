5,000 civilians killed in Mariupol: Pro-Russian authorities

MOSCOW, Apr 8: The "new mayor" of Mariupol, put in place by pro-Russian forces, announced Thursday that around 5,000 civilians had died in the besieged southeastern Ukrainian city.

"Around 60-70 percent of the housing stock has been destroyed or partially destroyed," said Konstantin Ivashchenko, who was named as the town's mayor on Wednesday by Denis Pushilin, leader of the separatists in the breakaway Donetsk region.

Cited by the Russian TASS news agency, Ivashchenko that 250,000 people had left Mariupol.

The quotes are excerpts from an interview which TASS said would be published on Friday.

Ukrainian authorities had put forward a "conservative" estimate of 5,000 dead, while indicating that there could be "tens of thousands of civilian casualties" in the city, which they say is 90 percent destroyed.

The Russian army and its separatist allies have been besieging Mariupol for weeks but are facing fierce Ukrainian resistance.

The humanitarian situation there is catastrophic, according to both sides. -AFP









