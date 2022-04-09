Fire burns 14 shops in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Apr 8: A fire broke out at Safipur Bazar in Gazipur 's Kaliakair upazila on Friday noon.

Although no casualties were reported, fire gutted 14 shops, said fire service sources.

According to the shop owners, fire broke out at Latif Hossain's shop and quickly spread to the other shops.

Locals tried to bring the fire under control but as they failed, they informed the fire service.

Initially, it was suspected that the fire could have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

Meanwhile, the affected traders claimed that the amount of loss caused by the fire is about Tk 1 crore. -UNB





