Saturday, 9 April, 2022
Razib, Minhaz take joint lead after 5th round

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022

GM Enamul Hossain Razib of SAIF Sporting Club and IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin of Bangladesh Navy took the joint lead in the points table with maximum five points after the fifth round games of Int'l Rating Chess tournament now being held at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room and conference room of National Sports council old building in the city.
GM Ziaur Rahman, IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman and FM Mehdi Hasan Parag of Bangladesh Police are sharing the second position closely with 4.5 points.
Fourteen players are sharing the third position with four points. They are FM Khandekar Aminul Islam, FM Sheikh Nasir Ahmed, CM Sharif Hossain and FM Mohammed Javed of Bangladesh Navy, CM Manon Reja Neer of Uttara Central Chess Club, FM Saif Uddin Lavlu of Titas Club, Abzid Rahman of Leonine Chess Club, Feroz Ahmed, Nasir Uddin and Sariatullah of Sonali Bank Sports & Recreation Club, Avik Sarker of Palli Sanchay Bank, Abu Hanif of Access Club, Sakline Mostafa Sajid of Sheikh Russel Chess Club and Nurul Islam Emon of Dhaka Chess Club.
The fifth round games were held on Friday with GM Razib beat FM Kh. Amin, FM Parag drew with GM Zia, IM Minhaz beat CM Sharif, IM Fahad beat Asif Mahmud, Avik drew with CM Sadnan Hasan Dihan, FM Nasir beat Ariful Amin, CM Neer beat Mohammed Shaker Ullah, FM Saif beat CM Jamal Uddin, Abzid beat Mukitul Islam Ripon, FM Javed beat Dewan Shahidul Amin, Feroz beat CM Shawket Bin Osman Shaon, Aminul Islam split point with Jabed Al Azad, Nasir beat Masum Hossain, Abdullah Al Raison split point with CM Mahtabuddin Ahmed, Hanif defeated Anisujjaman Mullick, Sajid beat Azmaeen Parvez Sayor, Emon outplayed Gazi Salah Uddin, Tutl Dhar split point with Rashedul Hasan and Sariatullah beat Ratan Kumar Chakma.    -BSS


