Cook starts new county season with century

LONDON, APR 8: Former England captain Alastair Cook's insatiable appetite for runs was on show again as he scored a hundred for Essex on Thursday's opening day of the 2022 County Championship season.

The 37-year-old left-hander shared an opening stand of 220 with fellow century-maker Nick Browne to help Essex make a strong start at home to Kent in Chelmsford.

Cook compiled the last of his England record 12,472 Test runs four years ago before retiring from international cricket.

And while he has resisted all pleas for a return to Test duty amid a succession of England top-order collapses, Cook has remained committed to Essex.

Browne beat his illustrious partner to three figures before he was out for 107 as he became one of two wickets for Australia fast bowler Jackson Bird. -AFP







