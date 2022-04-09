Video
Saturday, 9 April, 2022
Saif, Muktijoddha SKC share point in BPL

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

Saif Sporting Club split point with Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra when they came from behind played to a 3-3 goals draw in ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League football held on Friday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
In the proceeding, midfielder Shazzad Hossain, defender Riyadul Hasan Rafi and Nigerian forward Mfon Udoh scored one goal each for Saif while Aminur Rahman Sajib struck twice and Japanese forward Tetsuaki Misawa netted the lone goal for Muktis. Tetsuaki Misawa opened an account scoring the first goal for Muktijoddha early in the 9th minute while Sazzad leveled the margin scoring for Saif in the 21st minute of the match.
Sojib again put Muktijoddha Sangsad ahead scoring the second goal in the 27th minute while Riyadule again leveled the margin scoring for Saif SC in the 31st minute of the match.
Sojib scored his second and third goal for Muktijoddha in the 35th minute while after the breather Mfon neutralized the margin scoring the third goal for Saif SC in the 63rd minute of the match.
Muktijoddha were reduced to nine men by the referee when Rajib was shown red card following his double yellow cards and Tariqul got the marching order for his unsporting behavior in the match.
With the day's outcome, Saif SC collected 15 points from 11 matches while the freedom fighters Muktijoddha bagged seven points playing the same number of matches.     -BSS


