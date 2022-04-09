Mohammedan go goal feast in BPL

Malian forward Souleymane Diabate continued his prolific form as Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited registered an overwhelming 5-1 goal victory over Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League football held on Friday at Sylhet district Stadium in Sylhet.

In the day's match, Souleymane Diabate struck twice while midfielder Farhad Mona, Australian defender Aaron Reardon and midfielder Jafar Iqbal netted one goal each for Mohammedan SC who led the first half by 2-1 goals in the one-sided affairs. Ghanaian forward Philip Adjah scored the consolation goal for Rahmatganj MFS.

Souleymane Diabate opened an account scoring the first goal for Mohammedan in the 33rd minute while Farhad doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Mohammedan in the 42nd minute of the match.

Philip Adjah reduced the margin scoring the first goal for Rahmatganj in the 45+2nd minute while after the breather Aaron Reardon scored the third goal for Mohammedan in the 49thminute of the match.

Souleymane Diabate further widened the Mohammedan's margin scoring his second and fourth goal for Mohammedan in the 51st minute while Jafar Iqbal completed the winners' tally scoring the fifth goal in the 70th minute of the match.

Mohammedan completely dominated the entire proceeding and notched their fourth victory on the day while the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj were totally off-colored.

With the day's win, the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan moved to fifth position in the league table with 17 poi9nts from 11 matches while Rahmatganj MFS remained at their previous credit of nine points playing the same number of matches.

Today's match: Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra vs Swadhinata Krira Sangha at Bashundhara Sports Complex at 3.30 pm. -BSS









